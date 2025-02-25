& JULIET, SUFFS, SHUCKED, and More Set For ASU Gammage 2025/26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ASU Gammage has announced the lineup for its 2025/26 season. The season will launch this October with Suffs, and will continue through summer of 2026. The lineup will include & Juliet, Shucked, A Beautiful Noise, Clue, The Notebook, Hell's Kitchen, and Beauty and the Beast. Plus, there will be two special engagements, of Six and The Book of Mormon.

Current Season Tickets Holders your season will be automatically renewed on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

Interested in becoming a season tickets holder? Join the waitlist for the 2025/2026 Broadway Season. Waitlist will receive access to season tickets before they go on sale to the general public on April 7.

Note that THE BOOK OF MORMON and SIX are not included in the 8-show season ticket package.

ASU Gammage 2025/26 Season

SUFFS - October 14-19, 2025

& JULIET - November 4- 9, 2025

SHUCKED - December 2-7, 2025

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE - January 27- February 1, 2026

CLUE - Feb. 17 – 22, 2026

THE NOTEBOOK - April 7- 12, 2026

HELL’S KITCHEN - April 28- May 3, 2026

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - June 24- July 3, 2026

