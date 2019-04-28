VIDEO: FEU Bamboo Band Gives Sneak Peek at A TOAST TO BROADWAY

Manila, Philippines--This is not your ordinary "Mamma Mia"! The FEU Bamboo Band, under the artistic direction of Norberto Cads, performs one of ABBA's hit songs, "Mamma Mia," which is included in its repertoire for "A Toast to Broadway," a free concert at the Far Eastern University (FEU) Auditorium this Saturday, May 4, 2019, 6 p.m. Get your free tickets at https://www.ticket2me.net/

With permission from The Filipino Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers Inc. (FILSCAP), "A Toast to Broadway" features music from "The Phantom of the Opera," "Mamma Mia!," "Wicked," and "Les Miserables" on bamboo instruments.

"We usually perform the folk songs and the Original Pilipino Music (OPMs) during the events here in FEU. Therefore, the theme for this concert was selected because Broadway shows are becoming very popular in the Philippines. And we haven't done anything musical theater," Cads told BroadwayWorld.com at the press launch.

"It's also difficult to get a license of a Filipino musical. It's much easier to get permission to perform international pieces. Since this is an educational concert for the FEU community, we've been able to secure a license from FILSCAP," he added.

Cads has extensive knowledge of bamboo music and has participated in numerous international expositions and festivals together with the Banda Kawayan Pilipinas.

"A Toast to Broadway" is presented by the FEU President's Committee on Culture, in celebration of the 91st anniversary of the FEU, a recipient of the UNESCO's Asia Pacific Heritage Award.

Special guests are Raymond Gorospe and Banaue Miclat Janssen.

For more information, follow the FEU President's Committee on Culture's Facebook Page.

Video: Oliver Oliveros





Related Articles Shows View More Philippines Stories