Review: DEAR EVAN HANSEN in Manila Speaks to a New Generation

Manila, Philippines--Presented by GMG Productions, this landmark staging of the Tony Award-winning phenomenon, "Dear Evan Hansen," introduces the show to local audiences and marks the Asia premiere of the acclaimed UK touring production. This non-replica version has already captivated Europe with its raw emotional honesty, contemporary design, and unforgettable score.

The UK tour represents a defining chapter in the musical’s journey. Directed by Adam Penford and co-produced by Nottingham Playhouse and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, it premiered at Nottingham Playhouse on September 9, 2024, before embarking on the first-ever national tour of the beloved musical across the UK and Ireland.

Audiences embrace a reimagined staging that preserves the emotional core of Steven Levenson’s book and Benj Pasek and Justin Paul’s Tony and Grammy-winning score while infusing the story with fresh urgency and a dynamic new cast.

Reviews echo a shared sentiment from London to Dublin and beyond: this production feels faithful and immediate. It honors the legacy of its Broadway and West End predecessors while delivering a renewed energy that resonates profoundly with today’s audiences.

After conquering Broadway, the West End, and the UK, "Dear Evan Hansen" is stepping onto the global stage with an international tour to bring its story to new audiences.

Manila is the first Asian stop on an ambitious international tour that will also see the production play in Singapore, Stockholm, and Amsterdam.

Each stop represents more than just a performance—a cultural event. With its universal themes of connection, grief, and hope, "Dear Evan Hansen" continues to transcend borders, proving that the world is eager to hear its story.

West End star Ellis Kirk plays Evan.

For Manila, "Dear Evan Hansen" is more than just another stop on an international tour. With its powerful narrative, award-winning score, and stellar cast, the musical’s arrival marks a defining moment for the Philippine theater scene—a testament that world-class productions are finding a true home here. Filipino audiences, who have embraced international blockbusters from "Les Misérables" to "Hamilton," now have the rare opportunity to experience a musical that speaks so directly to the struggles and hopes of the modern age.

Beyond the stage, "Dear Evan Hansen" has become a cultural touchstone, igniting vital conversations about mental health, isolation, and the pressures of adolescence in the digital era. Its influence extends beyond the theatre, fostering dialogue and connection and inspiring a 2021 film adaptation starring original Broadway lead Ben Platt.

At its core, the musical tells the story of a teenager desperate to be seen. Evan Hansen, a high school student grappling with social anxiety, spends his days feeling invisible. Following his therapist’s advice, he writes letters to himself—a private exercise meant to navigate the chaos of adolescence. But everything changes when Connor Murphy, a troubled classmate, dies by suicide. One of Evan’s letters is discovered and mistaken by Connor’s grieving family as a note written to them by their son. In their grief, they cling to the idea that Connor wasn’t as alone as they feared—and Evan, unable to reveal the truth, allows the misunderstanding to grow.

What begins as a well-meaning lie to comfort a broken family soon escalates into a movement, reshaping Evan’s relationships, school community, and fragile sense of self. Blending humor with heartbreak, "Dear Evan Hansen" navigates the tender, messy space between truth and deception, illuminating the universal longing for connection in a world that often feels isolating.

(L-R) Hal Fowler, Helen Anker (partly hidden), Sonny Monaghan, and Zoe Athena in "For Forever"

The Manila production combines a striking blend of seasoned performers and rising stars, creating a cast worthy of one of Broadway’s most celebrated musicals. At the heart of the story is Ellis Kirk, stepping into the vulnerable shoes of Evan Hansen, a role that demands both emotional honesty and vocal power. Kirk is a teenager whose struggle with anxiety and loneliness makes his journey both painful and deeply relatable. He takes on the demanding title role with a delicate balance of vulnerability and vocal strength, grounding the production with a raw and deeply human performance. Opposite him is Rebecca McKinnis, whose turn as Heidi Hansen promises grit and tenderness. A West End favorite, McKinnis anchors the emotional core as a single mother fighting to hold on to her bond with her son, offering a portrayal rich in grit, warmth, and quiet resilience.

Fresh talent Zoë Athena infuses youthful vibrancy and intensity to Zoe Murphy, Connor’s sister, whose connection with Evan reshapes their lives. Helen Anker and Hal Fowler lend gravity and grace as grieving parents, Cynthia and Larry Murphy. As parents embodying the aching grief of being left behind and searching for meaning, Anker and Fowler deliver measured, dignified performances. Rhys Hopkins makes a lasting impact as Connor Murphy, the troubled classmate whose tragic absence catalyzes the story.

Olivia-Faith Kamau lights up the stage as the endearing Alana Beck. As a driven classmate determined to keep Connor’s memory alive, Kamau's presence, lifting every ensemble scene she’s in, adds urgency and determination. Tom Dickerson provides well-timed comic relief as Jared Kleinman. As a sarcastic, blunt, and socially awkward Hansen's classmate in his own way, Dickerson perfectly balances the production’s heavier moments with sharp wit.

Sonny Monaghan, who alternates in the demanding lead role of Evan, is a testament to the production’s faith in its rising stars.

Together, this cast doesn’t just perform—they inhabit it, ensuring that its themes of loneliness, connection, and hope resonate long after the curtain falls.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN UK/International Tour company

No discussion of "Dear Evan Hansen" is complete without its award-winning score by Pasek and Paul, the songwriting duo behind "La La Land" and "The Greatest Showman." Their music has helped define modern musical theater, and in Manila, audiences will once again hear the songs that have become anthems far beyond the stage. Among them is “Waving Through a Window,” Evan’s searing anthem of isolation—a cry from the outside looking in, and one of the most recognizable ballads of the last decade. “You Will Be Found” stands as the show’s emotional centerpiece, a soaring message of hope and solidarity that continues to resonate across generations.

The quieter moments are no less powerful: “For Forever” paints a fragile, bittersweet picture of a friendship that never was, while “Sincerely, Me” injects humor into the narrative, offering levity even as it underscores the pain beneath Evan’s deception. More than musical highlights, these songs serve as the emotional spine of the production. Each melody and lyric deepens the storytelling, ensuring audiences don’t just watch Evan’s journey—they feel it.

Beyond its music and performances, "Dear Evan Hansen" endures because of the conversations it ignites. The musical doesn’t shy away from complex topics; instead, it confronts them with a rare mix of honesty and compassion. What sets it apart is not just its artistry, but its intimacy. The show draws audiences into themes of loneliness, truth, and belonging that feel universal and urgent.

At its core is a raw and deeply relatable exploration of anxiety, depression, and suicide. These struggles are treated with sensitivity, highlighting issues too often left in the shadows. Evan’s journey reflects a fundamental human need—to be seen, to belong, to connect—reminding audiences how fragile yet vital these bonds can be. The story also navigates moral gray areas, questioning whether deception—however well-intentioned—can truly heal or only deepens the pain it seeks to soothe.

In an age defined by online connections, the musical probes the role of social media in shaping grief, identity, and public narratives, revealing both its power to unite and its potential to distort. These themes elevate "Dear Evan Hansen" beyond a coming-of-age story; it becomes a mirror reflecting the complexities of modern life and the quiet battles so many face.

(L-R) Rebecca McKinnis, Ellis Kirk, Jake Halsey-Jones, and Tom Dickerson

At the helm of this Manila staging is acclaimed director Penford, whose deft ability to balance emotional intimacy with theatrical scale perfectly matches the material. Under his vision, the production instead finds honesty in the story’s most vulnerable moments while still delivering spectacle where it counts.

Penford is joined by an award-winning creative team that brings world-class polish to every aspect of the production. Morgan Large crafts both set and costume design, creating a visual language that captures the story’s intimacy while reflecting and grounding the characters’ private struggles against a backdrop of wider social resonance. Movement director Carrie-Anne Ingrouille’s choreography is seamlessly integrated, creating a fluid, cinematic rhythm that feels organic to the storytelling. Lighting designer Matt Daw shapes the mood with his carved, striking visual contrasts that mirror the highs and lows of the narrative. Tom Marshall’s sound design blends clarity without sacrificing emotional punch.

Completing the sensory experience is Ravi Deepres' video projections, whose design weaves seamlessly into the narrative, reflecting the digital pulse that beats through the story. Together, this team sets the stage for a production that is as emotionally powerful as it is visually unforgettable, amplifying the musical’s themes of loneliness, connection, and hope. More than a technically ambitious and emotionally resonant staging—an event sure to leave a lasting mark on Manila’s theater landscape.

In a society where conversations around mental health are increasingly opening up, the show's unflinching honesty feels particularly vital, earning a knowing silence from the Manila crowd.

Whether you come as a devoted theater enthusiast or simply as someone seeking a story with heart, this Manila staging promises an experience long after the final note. As the lights dim and the music begins, Manila audiences will discover why "Dear Evan Hansen" has been hailed as the defining musical of a generation. This story reminds us that no one should ever feel invisible.

Photos: GMG Productions

