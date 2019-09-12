Shakespeare's Rose Theatre Cancels MACBETH, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Run

Shakespeare's Rose Theatre's production of

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Manila, Philippines - UK-based Shakespeare's Rose Theatre announced Friday it was canceling the productions of A Midsummer Night's Dream and Macbeth at The Theatre at Solaire from 17 to 22 September 2019.

James Cundall, CEO of producer Lunchbox Theatrical Productions and founder of Shakespeare's Rose Theatre, who also just announced the sad postponement of the Hong Kong run of the Royal Shakespeare Company's Matilda The Musical - due to the continued anti-extradition bill protests happening in the city, said, "The publicity we have achieved from the media in Manila is unbelievable and we're immensely grateful for that, but sadly this has not translated into ticket sales.

"Despite an intense and costly marketing campaign, we have not been able to sell anywhere near the number needed to make the project financially viable."

A Midsummer Night's Dream and Macbeth are two of William Shakespeare's most popular plays.

Shakespeare's Rose Theater's planned debut in Manila was announced last March 2019.

Cundall said in a statement, "The team at Shakespeare's Rose Theatre was incredibly excited about bringing these superb productions to Manila audiences, so this is not a decision we have taken lightly."

Ticket holders may get a refund by calling TicketWorld, 632 891 999 or emailing tickets@ticketworld.com.ph.

