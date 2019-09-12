MATILDA THE MUSICAL Postpones Hong Kong Season

Lunchbox Theatrical Productions, the Hong Kong presenter of the Royal Shakespeare Company's Matilda the Musical has announced today with much regret that the season which was planned to commence next week, from 20 September to 20 October at the Lyric Theatre, Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, will now not take place.

James Cundall, CEO of Lunchbox Theatrical Productions said, "Sadly the 14 weeks of civil unrest in Hong Kong have decimated ticket sales, and more importantly we cannot guarantee the safety and wellbeing of our international company, which comprises a large number of young children."

"I realise this will come as a great disappointment to those who have purchased tickets, and we very much hope to bring this superb show to Hong Kong next year."

Refund procedures will be announced shortly, meanwhile for further enquiries please contact info@lunchbox-productions.com





Related Articles Shows View More Hong Kong Stories

More Hot Stories For You