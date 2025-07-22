SIDE SHOW Opens this Weekend, July 26

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Manila, Philippines—The cult Broadway musical "Side Show" is set to open in Manila this week, with The Sandbox Collective presenting a brand-new staging of the 1997 original Broadway production and known for its poignant exploration of the lives of real-life conjoined twins and Vaudeville stars, Daisy and Violet Hilton.

Stepping into the challenging roles are Tanya Manalang, celebrated for her portrayal of Kim in the West End revival of “Miss Saigon,” and Marynor Madamesila, who recently starred as Julia in PETA’s musical comedy “Walang Aray,” both taking on the role of Daisy. Playing Violet are Molly Langley, “The Clash” singing competition alum, and Krystal Kane, who recently impressed audiences in REP’s “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.”

Also in the cast are Jon Santos (Boss), Reb Atadero and CJ Navato (Terry Connor), Vien King and Tim Pavino (Buddy Foster), and Marvin Ong and Joshua Cabiladas (Jake).

Joining them in the ensemble are Arion Sanchez, Chan Rabutazo, Fay Castro, Daniel Wesley, Ian Hermogenes, Mikee Baskiñas, Pamela Imperial, Pappel, Raflesia Bravo, Red Nuestro, Reine Paisley, and Rhap Salazar.

The creative and production team has Toff de Venecia, director; Ejay Yatco, musical director; Mark Dalacat, assistant director and set designer; Carlos Siongco, costume designer; Gabo Tolentino, lighting designer; JM Cabling, choreographer; and Colin Dancel, photographer.

"Side Show" first captivated audiences on Broadway in 1997, starring Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner in iconic performances. It later saw an Off-Broadway premiere in 2006 and a Broadway revival in 2014, directed by Bill Condon.

The New York Times lauded the musical, stating, "This beautiful and wrenching musical… asks us to step inside their skins and feel what it's like to be celebrated one moment, rejected the next, and to have the strange consolation of a companion who shares it all: the pain, the joy, the hope, the frustration.“

Concord Theatricals licenses the Sandbox Collective’s “Side Show” production.