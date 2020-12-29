Resorts World Manila to Host GRAND COUNTDOWN TO 2021

Welcome 2021 with a musical concert like no other, featuring some of the most talented artists in the country - Morissette and Jed Madela with Jona and Jon Santos. Also joining the festivities are artists from the L.O.V.E. Project, and hosts Jon Joven and Nicole Laurel Asensio.

Aside from this spectacular musical treat, big prizes also await lucky ticket buyers.

New Year. New Hope. New Thrills.



6 PM Mass

Online via facebook.com/rwmanila

7 PM Show

Live on Pay Per View via KTX.ph

PHP600 - Access to live stream only

PHP2,000 - Access to the live stream plus a chance to receive a surprise gift

Featuring Jed Madela, Jon Santos,

Jona and Morissette

with special guests The L.O.V.E. Project artists

Hosted by Jon Joven and Nicole Laurel Asensio