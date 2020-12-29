Resorts World Manila to Host GRAND COUNTDOWN TO 2021
New Year. New Hope. New Thrills.
Welcome 2021 with a musical concert like no other, featuring some of the most talented artists in the country - Morissette and Jed Madela with Jona and Jon Santos. Also joining the festivities are artists from the L.O.V.E. Project, and hosts Jon Joven and Nicole Laurel Asensio.
Aside from this spectacular musical treat, big prizes also await lucky ticket buyers.
New Year. New Hope. New Thrills.
6 PM Mass
Online via facebook.com/rwmanila
7 PM Show
Live on Pay Per View via KTX.ph
PHP600 - Access to live stream only
PHP2,000 - Access to the live stream plus a chance to receive a surprise gift
Featuring Jed Madela, Jon Santos,
Jona and Morissette
with special guests The L.O.V.E. Project artists
Hosted by Jon Joven and Nicole Laurel Asensio