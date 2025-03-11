REP Stages Yasmina Reza’s ART; Expands The Bridge Project

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Photos show Martin Sarreal, Brian Sy, Freddy Sawyer, and Victor Lirio.

Manila, Philippines—Part of its 88th season, Repertory Philippines (REP) is staging French playwright Yasmina Reza’s comedy “Art,” translated by Christopher Hampton and directed by Victor Lirio, who also directed Harold Pinter’s “Betrayal” last season. The production runs at the REP Eastwood Theatre in Quezon City from June 13 to 21, 2025. The performances are scheduled from Friday to Sunday at 8 p.m., plus matinee performances on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

“Art” tackles the themes of art, friendship, and contrasting opinions among three friends, Serge, Yvan, and Marc. The play, which has been previously staged several times by another local company, Actor’s Actors Inc., centers on Serge’s (Martin Sarreal) newly-acquired all-white painting, which met differing viewpoints from Yvan (Brian Sy) and Marc (Freddy Sawyer.)

For many Netflix’s “Bridgerton” fans, Sarreal played Lord Barnell in the series. He is a Filipino-British actor based in London and starred in the world premiere of Elton John and Jake Shears’ musical, “Tammy Faye.”

On the other hand, Sawyer is also a London-based actor and writer, and appeared on Apple TV’s “Trying” and starred in the film “Fair Play,” which screened at the Sundance Film Festival in 2023.

Local audiences are familiar with Sy, who was last seen in the productions of “Tiny Beautiful Things” and “Othello,” where he played Cassio.

Besides Lirio, “Art” will feature Miguel Urbino’s scenic and costume design, Miriam Crowe’s lighting design, Fabian Obispo’s original music and sound design, Maiser Carter’s fight direction, and Zoe Littleton’s voice coaching.

Coinciding with the staging of “Art,” REP is also thrilled to announce the second edition of The Bridge Project, which will focus on classical work and week-long workshops on Shakespeare Rhetoric, taught by Lirio, Voice & Alexander Technique, Movement, and Stage Combat.

There will also be workshops on scenic design and lighting for theater from visiting resource persons from New York City and the United Kingdom.

“We’re planning for a major Shakespeare production next year and investing in our local artists by providing them with the artistic support, training, and resources, said Mindy Perez-Rubio, REP’s president & CEO.

The Bridge Project is an initiative in partnership with the UK's Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

For more information, visit REP.

Photos: Repertory Philippines

