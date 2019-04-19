Photo Flash: Teatro Mensaheros Stages DAAN NG KRUS in Rizal Park Today, Apr. 20

Manila, Philippines--Teatro Mensaheros De San Antonio, a non-profit, church-based theater group, stages its long-running passion play-turned-musical "Daan Ng Krus, The Musicale 2019" at the Open-Air Auditorium in Rizal Park today, April 20, 2019, at 7 p.m. Admission is free!

Co-presented by Artist Playground and the National Parks Development Committee, "Daan Ng Krus" features the book by Jose Jeffrey Camanag and music by Jesse Lucas--both are part of Artist Playground, an arts and performance company based in Quezon City.

In time for the Holy Week, where Christians around the world commemorate the final days of Jesus Christ, "Daan Ng Krus," retells the life and passion of Christ. This special show in Rizal Park stars Roeder Camanag (Jesus), Sheila Gamo (Mother Mary), Ronald Concepcion (Peter), Elrica Laguardia (Magdalene), Rommel Aratan (Judas), Cyril Balderama (Devil), Ottep Billeza (Anas), Paulo Gabuco (Caiaphas).

Jose Jeffrey Camanag directs while Arnie Umayam choreographs.

Photos: Milton Coyne III

Roeder Camanag

Roeder Camanag, The Company

Roeder Camanag, The Company

The Company

The Company

The Company





