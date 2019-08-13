Nyoy Volante Plays Signor Pirelli in SWEENEY TODD; Show Opens Oct. 11

Manila, Philippines--Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group is thrilled to announce that singer-songwriter and acclaimed musical theater performer Nyoy Volante joins the cast of SWEENEY TODD as Signor Adolfo Pirelli, the rival barber of Mr.Todd. He joins Tony and Olivier Award winner Lea Salonga, rock icon Jett Pangan, Ima Castro, Andrew Fernando, and Gerald Santos in the illustrious cast of the highly-anticipated musical thriller.

Nyoy has been performing with Atlantis for 17 years, having first appeared in the ensemble of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW in 2002, and having last performed the role of Lola in KINKY BOOTS to critical acclaim. Along the way, he has played supporting and lead roles in DREAMGIRLS, HAIRSPRAY, LEGALLY BLONDE, IN THE HEIGHTS, ROCK OF AGES, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, SHREK, and JERSEY BOYS.

Nyoy says, "I feel very lucky to be a part of the Atlantis family. When I first performed in an Atlantis production, I was just 24 years old, so I've grown up with the company. The discipline and principles that the company teaches us is something that I continue to take with me into show-business and beyond. I'm so glad they took a chance on me all those years ago."

Bobby Garcia, who directs SWEENEY TODD, and who has directed Nyoy numerous times in the past says, "It wouldn't be a 20th-Anniversary celebration without having Nyoy Volante join us. I think he will bring something devilishly unexpected to Pirelli. I look forward to starting to work with this crazy talented cast on this glorious yet complex Sondheim puzzle real soon."

Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's musical masterpiece SWEENEY TODD has become a bloody, worldwide success since being awarded eight Tony Awards, (including Best Musical), for its Broadway premiere, as well as the Oliver Award for Best New Musical. SWEENEY TODD, a tasty, thrilling, theatrical treat has simultaneously shocked, awed, and delighted audiences across the world. The Broadway revival went on to win two more Tony Awards taking its total up to 10 Tony Awards. 2019 also marks the 40th-anniversary of the musical, having first opened on Broadway in 1979.

SWEENEY TODD caps Atlantis' 20th-anniversary season which has included acclaimed runs of ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES, BEAUTIFUL, and the launch of its new division ATLANTIS IMAGINARIUM YOUNG THEATRE (AIYT) with its premiere production MADAGASCAR: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE.

SWEENEY TODD runs from October 11-27, 2019 at the Theatre at Solaire.

Tickets are now available at TicketWorld.com.ph.

SWEENEY TODD is a production of AtlantisTwenty and ABS-CBN.





