Moscow Ballet Presents SWAN LAKE at New Frontier Theatre, Jun. 14-22

Manila, Philippines--The world-renowned Moscow Ballet "La Classique" presents Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" at the New Frontier Theatre (Araneta Center, Quezon City) from June 14 to 22, 2019.

Sharing the stage with the Moscow Ballet company are two acclaimed Bolshoi Ballet stars Nina Kaptsova and Alexander Volchkov.

Choreographed by Marius Petipa & Lev Ivanov, the Moscow Ballet "La Classique" production of "Swan Lake" will be accompanied by the Russian Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of conductor Yaroslav Tkalenko.

"Swan Lake" was composed in 1875 as a commission by Vladimir Petrovich Begichev, the head of the Russian Imperial Theatres in Moscow. Like "The Nutcracker," "Swan Lake" was unsuccessful after its first year of performance. Conductors, dancers, and audiences alike thought Tchaikovsky's music was too complicated and difficult to dance to. The production's original choreography by German ballet master Julius Reisinger was considered uninspiring and unoriginal. After Tchaikovsky's death, the ballet was reconceived by legendary choreographers Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov. This version, most familiar to today's audiences, has become one of the most beloved full-length ballets of all time.

"Swan Lake" tells a fairy tale story of a beautiful princess, a passionate prince, and the evil spell that threatens their happiness together.

The Moscow Ballet "La Classique" was founded in 1990 by its current director, ErikMelikov. The ballet company has thrilled ballet lovers during hugely successful tours of Egypt, Morocco, France, Spain, Italy, Austria, Norway, Israel, Thailand, Taiwan, China, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand as well as the UK. This year, the Philippines will get to witness why this company has gained vast international acclaim.

