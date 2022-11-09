MINTeatro Stages HAMLET for Two Weekends
Rafael Jimenez leads the cast in the title role.
Manila, Philippines--MINTeatro, Meridian International College's theater arts organization, stages William Shakespeare's tragedy "Hamlet" in the next two weekends, Nov. 11-12 and Nov. 18-19, at the MINT College McKinley campus.
Inspired by the Actor's Actors Inc.'s minimalist, modern-day take on "Hamlet" in the mid-'90s, this new production is directed by Nelsito Gomez, MINTeatro's supervisor, based on an edited text by Jaime del Mundo, featuring an all-student cast.
Others in the cast are Zackary Flynn, King Claudius; Sophia Ann Melly, Gertrude; Dippy Arceo, Polonia; Bianca Bertulfo, Ophelia/Rosencrantz; Miguel Salaya, Laertes/Guildenstern; Vince Go, Horatio/Lucianus; Halbert Yshua Bautista, Ghost/Gravedigger/Player King, and Ian Magdale, Marcellus/Osric.
"We'd like to augment the imaginative, engaging production that AAI did; at the same time, introduce or re-introduce our audiences to classical plays, especially the works of Shakespeare," says MINTeatro in a statement.
"Hamlet" tackles politics, sexuality, philosophy, death, and humor. After learning about his father's death, the king of Denmark, Hamlet comes home to a new king, his uncle, who is now married to Hamlet's mother. At night, the ghost of the former king demands vengeance for his "foul and unnatural murder."
MINTeatro previously staged "Fake" by Floy Quintos, "The Captive Word" by Elsa Coscolluela, "Ang Sugilanon ng Kabiguan ni Epefania" by Alexandra May Cardoso, "Tango" by Slawomir Mzorek, and "The Mandrake" by Niccolo Machiavelli.
