'Love Wins' in STOP KISS; Show Opens July 12

Jul. 1, 2019  

'Love Wins' in STOP KISS; Show Opens July 12Manila, Philippines--In their new production of Diana Son's 1998 Off-Broadway play "Stop Kiss," theatrical producers Positive Space, MusicArtes, and New Voice Company (NVC) are encouraging Filipino theatergoers to take a stand against discrimination and celebrate love, in whatever form.

First staged in the Philippines by NVC in 2003, "Stop Kiss" follows how traffic reporter Callie, originally played by Red Turnip Theater's Jenny Jamora, and elementary schoolteacher Sara, originally played by Ateneo Blue Repertory's Missy Maramara, form an unlikely friendship in New York City. This time, however, these esteemed actresses are switching roles: Jamora now plays Sara; Maramara, Callie.

Told in a non-linear fashion, "Stop Kiss" explores human relationships, cultures, and romance, and how lives can change forever after a violent attack.

Lending support to the leads are Tarek El Tayech as George; Gabe Mercado as Peter, Sara's ex-boyfriend; Robbie Guevara as Detective Cole; Jay Valencia-Glorioso as Mrs. Winsley, the lone witness to the hate crime, and J-mee Katanyag as Sara's nurse.

"'Stop Kiss' is an empowering piece for women, especially women who fall in love with other women," said Jamora at a recent press conference, where Maramara added, "Love is love is love. It's not [about] gender necessarily; it's [also] not supposed to limit you."

"Stop Kiss" is directed by Aliw Award-winning director-designer Ed Lacson Jr., who is also the scenic designer of the show. Teresa Barrozo is sound designer; Tata Tuviera, costume designer, and Makeup Science Asia, makeup designer.

The show runs at Power Mac Center Spotlight, Circuit Makati from July 12 until July 21.

Get tickets (P1,000 to P2,000) via Ticket2Me.net.



Related Articles View More Philippines Stories   Shows

From This Author Oliver Oliveros

I am a public relations and marketing communication professional who works with CEOs and young professionals across the globe to further hone their creativity, stakeholders' (read more...)

  • 'Love Wins' in STOP KISS; Show Opens July 12
  • Photo/Video: The Show Must Go On for Moscow Ballet's SWAN LAKE in Manila; Show Runs Now Thru 6/22
  • WAR HORSE--An Unmissable Theatrical Feat--Must Close in Hong Kong Today, June 2
  • VIDEO: Exclusive First Look-Soprano Mheco Manlangit Auditions for NOLI ME TANGERE, THE OPERA
  • Photo Coverage: ROSES FOR BEN, A New Musical Meets the Press; Show Opens June 15
  • NOLI ME TANGERE, THE OPERA to Hold Open Auditions This Sat., May 4

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup