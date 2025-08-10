LES MISÉRABLES: WORLD TOUR SPECTACULAR Extends Due to Overwhelming Demand

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Manila, Philippines—Due to unprecedented demand, Cameron Mackintosh’s new production of LES MISÉRABLES: WORLD TOUR SPECTACULAR has extended its run in Manila for two additional weeks, now playing from Jan. 20 to March 1, 2026. Presented by GMG Productions, this celebrated 40th-anniversary staged concert was initially set to close on Feb. 15, at The Theatre at Solaire, but will now give more Filipino audiences the chance to experience the acclaimed production.

“From the moment we announced LES MISÉRABLES: WORLD TOUR SPECTACULAR, it was clear how deeply the show resonated with Filipino audiences,” said Carlos Candal, CEO of GMG Productions. “This production is a version of the show that has never been seen before on the Manila stage, and we’re thrilled that even more fans will now get the chance to experience it.”

This special 40th-anniversary staging has been praised for its fresh take on the classic tale. Many of its performers reprise their iconic roles from previous productions, bringing a deep and intimate connection to their characters. This allows the show to feel familiar and new, offering fresh expressions and layers of the beloved story for first-time viewers and long-time fans.

LES MISÉRABLES: WORLD TOUR SPECTACULAR is currently captivating audiences in Japan and will tour China during the Christmas holidays before its highly anticipated Manila engagement. The production has completed successful runs in the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Australia, and Taiwan.

Based on Victor Hugo's timeless 1862 novel, “Les Misérables” features an iconic score by Claude-Michel Schönberg, with English lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel. Additional material is by James Fenton, with adaptations by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

This production is helmed by a world-class creative team, including direction by James Powell and Jean-Pierre Van Der Spuy; orchestrations by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke, and Stephen Brooker (with original orchestrations by John Cameron); new production design by Matt Kinley; costume design by Andreane Neofitou, Christine Rowland, and Paul Wills; new lighting design by Paule Constable and Warren Letton; sound design by Mick Potter; video projection design by Finn Ross; and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.

Cameron Mackintosh and Nick Grace Management produced the staged concert.