Check Out Performance Photos from PETA's New Musical, WALANG ARAY

Manila, Philippines--Before media guests and prospective show investors, Philippine Educational Theater Association has just presented some generous excerpts from the company's newest original musical comedy, "Walang Aray," a humorous, entertaining tribute to a classic favorite, Severino Reyes' 19th-century zarzuela "Walang Sugat."

Alternating with TV actors-singers KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad, thespians Gio Gahol, who also choreographs the musical, and Marynor Madamesila played the roles of revolutionary Tenyong and the vaudeville superstar Julia, respectively, in the special performance. Check out the photos below.

Originally a film project, "Walang Aray" was a collaboration between prolific playwright Rody Vera and filmmaker, great-grandson, and creative heir of Severino, Jun Reyes. Mainly featuring jukebox hits, the film's production costs became too prohibitive. The project has been shelved since 2007 until a possible musical stage adaptation was pitched by Vera to PETA Artistic Director Maribel Legarda about a decade later.

The jukebox score was dropped in favor of composer-musical arranger Vince Lim's original songs--a mixed bag of pop, rap, and novelty.

As a work in progress, the initial drafts of "Walang Aray" were workshopped at PETA in 2018-2019. The material has continued to be reworked, especially its spoken dialogues, and its songs' lyrics toy with the present-day jargon and tech speak.

"It's a farce and a tribute with several layers: the musical form of the zarzuela that has been labeled as 'outdated' has been reinvented for new audiences without compromising its roots, and its historical narrative also resonates with the present time," said PETA in a statement.

The cast also has Jarred Jaicten, Kiki Baento, Carlon Matobato, Gie Onida, Norbs Portales, Neomi Gonzales, John Moran, Yeyin Dela Cruz, Ayla Garcia, Ada Tayao, Tom Bienvenida, Donn Boco, Gerard Dy, Gardo Exconde, and Csai Habla.

Ian Segarra directs the production, while Lim does the musical direction and sound design. They are joined by Julio Garcia, production designer; Jaylo Conanan, costume designer; and David Esguerra, lighting designer.

PETA's production of "Walang Aray" is made possible with industry partners Indie.go Media and Star Magic.

The new musical runs at the PETA Theater Center in Quezon City from February 17 to May 14, 2023.

Tickets go on public sale on December 10, 2022.

Photos: PETA Theater

PETA stages new musical comedy, 'Walang Aray.'

