Cebu Singers Release Cover of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT'S 'When You Believe'

"There can be miracles

When you believe

Though hope is frail

It's hard to kill"

Cebu, Philippines - Mentors and students at Golden Sun Performing Arts Center (GSPA) have released a cover version of "When You Believe" from the Dreamworks animated film The Prince of Egypt, whose film-to-stage adaptation recently opened in London.

The uplifting song, "When You Believe," written by Stephen Schwartz, reflects on strength and courage, which the producers of the recording would like to share to everyone, especially in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Let us believe that these trials we're facing as individuals, as a community, and as a country will soon pass," GSPA says. "Let us not lose hope and believe that Filipinos and the rest of humanity will stand strong and win the battle against this threat that we cannot see."

As of this writing, about 722,196 have been inflicted by the COVID-19, an infectious disease caused by a new virus that's spreading quickly in many countries, affecting around 202 countries so far.

From these figures, about 151,766 have recovered, but around 33,976 have died, including first responders and medical frontliners.

The cover version of "When You Believe," produced by Hazel Figues and Joseph Figues, features mentors Gabriella Lada, Edward Invento, and Eula Dawa, and students Sushmita Figues, Jed Alerta, Eli Cartagenas. Owen Gonzaga, Cher Lozada, Angela Ong, and Revan Sinadjan.

Currently, on quarantine, these singers recorded their parts from their respective homes.

"When You Believe" won Best Original Song at the 1999 Academy Awards. Sally Dworsky, Michelle Pfeiffer, Andrew Bryan (choir soloist), and a children's choir recorded the original version of the song for the animated film. Part of the production's soundtrack album also featured a recording by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey, which became a global hit.

Video: Golden Sun Performing Arts Center





