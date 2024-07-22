World Cafe Live to Present 20th Anniversary Spotlight Celebration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



World Cafe Live, Philadelphia's nonprofit independent venue dedicated to live music, education, and community engagement, is celebrating a milestone anniversary with a party like none other. Founder and CEO Hal Real said, "The 20th Anniversary Spotlight Celebration will honor two decades of the organization's ability to support emerging and established artists and create innovative educational programs for youth and people with disabilities." The event will take place on Friday, October 4, 2024.

"This special fundraising event will showcase what World Cafe Live does best - food, drinks, and of course, live music - as the organization reflects on a groundbreaking 20 year history in Philadelphia," said Kerri Park, Chief Operating Officer. "However, in addition, the evening will highlight the future of World Cafe Live and celebrate the incredible people who are making a change in how young Philadelphians experience music education."

The pre-event will kick off with a Sponsor Cocktail Party in WCL's Lounge starting at 6:30PM, featuring performances from The MIC'd Up All-Stars. MIC'd Up (Music Industry Classrooms) is a program through the School District of Philadelphia benefiting inspiring musicians through providing a platform for young artists to publicly perform. MIC'd Up is a platform for mentors and mentees to discuss their passions for art, music, and technology as well as to learn more about the business, marketing and promotion of music. WCL partners with MIC'd Up to present Up Next! Youth Jam Session, a monthly jam and open mic tailored to Philadelphia youth every second Saturday afternoon in The Lounge.

Then, at 7:30PM, the Main Event will start at WCL's Music Hall, featuring food and drink from WCL's Executive Chef Rob Cottman. World Cafe Live will spotlight three honorees for their incredible contributions to music education at World Cafe Live and beyond:

Carole Haas Gravagno (Visionary Champion): Carole is a philanthropist and activist who is committed to improving the lives of children and youth in Greater Philadelphia. A former elementary and high school teacher, Carole has served as a board member, volunteer, and supporter of numerous education and arts organizations in the region, including: Arden Theatre Company, Beyond Celiac, Intercultural Journeys, The National Liberty Museum, Morris Arboretum, People's Light and Theatre Company, Philadelphia Chamber Music Society, Philadelphia Orchestra, Philadelphia Zoo, Play On Philly!, Please Touch Museum, Settlement Music School, Stoneleigh Foundation and the William Penn Foundation. She is the recipient of numerous awards and honors and was appointed a Distinguished Daughter of Pennsylvania in 1999 by Governor Tom Ridge. Carole holds a bachelor's degree from Lenoir-Rhyne College and a master's in education from Temple University.

Frank Machos (Collaborative Connector): Dr. Frank Machos is the Executive Director for the School District of Philadelphia's Office of The Arts & Creative Learning, and previously served as the district's Director of Music Education. He relocated from his native Edison, New Jersey to Philadelphia to attend the University of The Arts where he received a B.A in Music Composition, an M.A. in Music Education, and a Ph.D. in Creativity. He also earned an M.A. in School Leadership from the University of Pennsylvania. Before transitioning to administrative roles, Frank taught music at Grover Washington Jr. Middle School and School of the Future, specializing in instrumental music with a focus on expanding innovation in music education by integrating popular and contemporary music, technology, and college and career skill development. He serves on boards and committees for various non-profit organizations and founded Limelight Arts, a performing arts community center focused on supporting artists of all ages, abilities, and interests. He remains active in the Philadelphia music community as a saxophonist, performing with a variety of musicians and performing artists, covering a wide range of musical genres, and enjoys spending time with his wife and two sons.

Kristal "Tytewriter" Oliver (Innovative Educator): Kristal "Tytewriter" Oliver is a Grammy-nominated, platinum songwriter signed to Sony ATV Music Publishing with over 25 years of professional experience. She has collaborated with artists such as Ty Dolla $ign, Estelle, Kanye West, Ledisi, and Justin Timberlake and many more. Kristal has served as Vice President and Board Member of the Philadelphia Chapter of the Recording Academy, contributing to music advocacy and special projects. As a lead teaching artist at World Cafe Live, she guided students in songwriting and music production residency at Hill-Freedman World Academy, featured in the HBO documentary "Stand Up & Shout: Songs from A Philly High School." In her role as Director of Literacy for the DASH Program, Kristal develops engaging curricula focused on songwriting and music literacy. She has also led workshops and lectured at institutions like Berklee College of Music, Rowan University, Temple University, and Drexel University. Kristal has been featured in Billboard Magazine, Hip Hop Weekly, and Playback Magazine, and has spoken at events like the ASCAP I Create Music Expo and Grammy in the Schools.

Following a celebration of the honorees, guests will enjoy live entertainment from Billy Allen & the Pollies. Their debut album, Black Noise, thrums to life atop a classic rock chassis and expertly weaves in and out of gospel, grunge, funk, and soul along its eleven-song journey. The band is a hybrid of four-piece rock outfit, The Pollies, and fellow Alabamian, and frontman, Billy Allen. The WCL staff was captivated by the ensemble's January performances in The Lounge. Since then, the group was selected to play at WXPN's Non-Commvention and has been garnering attention playing venues and festivals across the US.

Tickets and sponsorships to WCL's 20th Anniversary Spotlight Celebration are currently available by visiting worldcafelive.org. For questions about sponsorship, please contact Jessica Pasquariello at 267-295-2998 or jpasquariello@worldcafelive.org.

