What To See During Philly Theatre Week 2020

Philadelphia has so much more than great cheese steak and the Liberty Bell - it's also home to some amazing theater. For the third time this February, we're excited to partner with Theatre Philadelphia on Philly Theatre Week 2020, when you can score free, $15, and $30 tickets to some of the best shows in town Feb. 6-16.

With more than 80 shows to see in 10 days, you might be feeling a little daunted by the offerings. But never fear, because we're here to guide you. Whether you're looking for a classic play, a hit musical, or some hilarious improv, there's something for everyone during Philly Theatre Week.

Check out our guide to Philly Theatre Week below, and get your tickets now!

"Fool for Love" at EgoPo

If you want to see a classic play...

There is no shortage of classic theater during Philly Theatre Week, and you can see everything from Shakespeare to Ionesco. If you're looking for the Bard, check out the tragic epic "King Lear" at Bristol Riverside, the tale of the Danish prince "Hamlet" at Rutgers University, or the story of star-crossed lovers "Romeo and Juliet" at Indecorous Theatre. If you're looking to laugh (and maybe explore the contentious class system), go see Oscar Wilde's "A Woman of No Importance" at Walnut Street Theatre. For those looking for more absurdity, Ionescu's "The Bald Soprano" is playing at the Idiopathic Ridiculopathy Consortium. Or for a twisted romance, check out Sam Shepard's "Fool for Love" at EgoPo. While these plays are theatrical classics, these productions will bring a new spin to works you thought you knew (or are discovering for the first time).

IMPROVATHON 2020

If you want to laugh...

Philadelphia has an amazing improv and comedy scene, and there are plenty of laughs to be had during Philly Theatre Week. With multiple shows at Philly Improv Theater to the Blue Heaven Comedy Festival at FringeArts, you can't go wrong with any of your comedic choices. We also have our eye on shows like "In Bed" at Tongue and Groove Spontaneous Theater, "You Shouldn't Be Doing What You're Doing On That LADDER" at Tribe of Fools, and IMPROVATHON 2020 at Bright Invention.

"Grace for President"

If you're looking for fun for the family...

Looking for an entertaining show to take the kids to? There are plenty of shows that everyone in the family will enjoy during Philly Theatre Week. Check out "Grace for President" at Walnut Street Theatre, and follow young Grace on her quest to become president of her class. Or looking for something more musical? Go see the local favorite "Opera tutti! The True Story of Cinderella" at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center, and see your favorite fairytale from a new perspective.

"Together Again for the First Time"

If you want to see a musical...

Who doesn't love a musical? (Not us!) There are plenty of tuners to enjoy during Philly Theatre Week, whether you're looking for award-winning classics or cabarets. The '70s rock musical "Hair" is coming to The Eagle Theater, so get ready to let the sun shine in. Or check out the Pulitzer-winning "Next to Normal" at Players Club of Swathmore. Local favorites Tony Braithwaite and Jennifer Childs will also perform their duo act "Together Again for the First Time" with 1812 Productions.

"Matt & Ben"

If you're not sure what you're looking for...

Don't want to be put in a box? Well there are plenty of titles that are outside of it, so to speak, during Philly Theatre Week. Raw Street Productions is putting on "Matt & Ben," a comedy about what happens when the script for "Good Will Hunting" falls from the sky for Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. For more serious fare, check out local playwright Bruce Graham's exploration of race "White Guy on the Bus" at The Stagecrafters Theater. On a quest for The Force? "One-Man Star Wars Trilogy" at Bucks County Playhouse might help you find it. Or if you're looking to get your hands dirty, why not participate in a stage combat workshop? Heart of Violence: Intro to Unarmed Stage Combat is an opportunity to learn some new skills and maybe get some stage time in the process!

Check out all of the shows playing during Philly Theatre Week, and get tickets now!





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You