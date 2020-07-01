VIDEO: Philadelphia Orchestra Performs 'Philadelphia Freedom'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

A Philadelphia Freedom Celebration, presented by Anthem, was held on June 30, starring Billie Jean King, Members of the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Philadelphia Freedoms.

Billie Jean King went behind-the-scenes of the classic hit, "Philadelphia Freedom" which was written for her by good friend, Sir Elton John. Also included in the event was a special, never before-seen performance of this song by members of The Philadelphia Orchestra led by Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

Special guests also included Freedoms' Head Coach Craig Kardon and ATP Doubles star Fabrice Martin.

Watch the full stream below!

