VIDEO: Bucks County Playhouse's WORD OF MOUTH LIVE! Returns August 9

This week's theme is "Stuck."

Aug. 5, 2020  

Bucks County Playhouse's Word of Mouth Live!, an online storytelling series, returns this Sunday, August 9 at 7pm with an all-new show featuring Chris Daniel, Drew Prochaska, and Bethany Van Delft.

Hosted by BCP's Michaela Murphy and NPR's Ophira Eisenberg, Word of Mouth Live! is free of charge.

The feed begins promptly at 7 pm. If you do not see the video, please refresh your browser screen.

Tune in below!


