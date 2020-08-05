VIDEO: Bucks County Playhouse's WORD OF MOUTH LIVE! Returns August 9

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

This week's theme is "Stuck."

Bucks County Playhouse's Word of Mouth Live!, an online storytelling series, returns this Sunday, August 9 at 7pm with an all-new show featuring Chris Daniel, Drew Prochaska, and Bethany Van Delft.

Hosted by BCP's Michaela Murphy and NPR's Ophira Eisenberg, Word of Mouth Live! is free of charge.

The feed begins promptly at 7 pm. If you do not see the video, please refresh your browser screen.

Tune in below!

