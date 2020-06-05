VIDEO: Arden Theatre Company Presents A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Arden Theatre Company is presenting a Young Professionals Digital Production of

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM by William Shakespeare. The production is directed by Matt Pfeiffer with original Music and Music Direction by Alex Bechtel.

Watch below:

The Cast has also released a message regarding the Black Lives Matter movement:

We, the cast members of A Midsummer Night's Dream, cannot fathom presenting this production without acknowledging the injustices against and senseless murder of black people in this country. We will not pretend that this show can offer any significant amount of healing, but we hope that you can help us make this show count.

If you like what you see, we will be collecting donations to send to The Philadelphia Bail Fund. For those of you with the means, please consider donating the price of a normal theatre ticket, however no donation is too small. We understand the financial stress many of us are currently under. Money isn't the only way to be an active ally- call your representatives, sign petitions, and research. This free, virtual platform extends the reach of this theatrical production and it is our greatest wish to use this opportunity to strive toward permanent change. We will not stand for complacency. Black Lives Matter. Now we invite you to join us in this celebration of our work as emerging artists. Although we know this production does not directly address the issues of the injustices at hand, we hope that you will stand with us and support us in our efforts to make it meaningful. After all, Shakespeare was no stranger to pandemics and harmful power structures

DONATE at https://www.phillybailfund.org/donate or VENMO your donation to @midsummer2020.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You