Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center to Present The Paul Jost Quartet Performing The Music Of Tony Bennett

Valentine's Day will be in full swing at the Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center (226 N. High St., West Chester, PA) on Saturday, February 12 at 8 PM as it presents The Paul Jost Quartet- Performing The Music Of Tony Bennett. To kick off this romantic evening of music and love, Uptown! will also host a special pre-show reception featuring elegant desserts and bubbly at the bar starting at 7 PM.

During this much-anticipated performance, Jost and his trio of acclaimed musicians will entertain audiences with their renditions of Tony Bennett's most iconic love songs and may even include classics from some of the "best storytellers today."

As a composer and an instrumentalist, Jost has been widely regarded as one of the best jazz vocalists since iconoclastic performerMark Murphy. He spent a large portion of his career working as a jazz musician and sideman, performing with such renowned artists as Billy Eckstine, Mark Murphy, Dr. John, Bucky Pizzarelli, Joe Farrell, Ron Carter, Ann Hampton Calloway, and more.

Throughout his tenure, Jost has remained at the top of the jazz community although his work is not limited to just this genre. As a renowned composer, Jost wrote over 40 albums for major music libraries, NBC-TV's Emmy Award-winning series "Special Treat," and played jingles for companies like Johnson & Johnson, American Airlines, Nissan, Anheuser Busch, and more. In 2014, Jost launched his solo singing and composing career with his critically-acclaimed debut album Breaking Through.

The South Jersey native is known for using his unique voice as a method of "passionate storytelling" with the help of his quartet, including Jim Ridl on piano, Boots Maleson on bass, and Tim Horner playing drums. The combination of incomparable instrumentals and Jost's one-of-a-kind sound gives these musicians no issue in sharing their love for jazz with audiences.

Jost and his quartet perfectly embody the ageless timbre of Tony Bennett's sound and bring their passion for playing straight to audiences. In a night-long journey through their love of jazz, the Paul Jost Quartet will explore some of Bennett's most infatuating compositions and may even include classics from some of the "best storytellers today."

"Every member of the Paul Jost Quartet contributes a unique, innovative sound that separates them from other jazz musicians," said April Evans, the Executive Director of Uptown! "Jost's voice takes you on a journey through the world of jazz that enraptures audiences and keeps them hooked."

The Paul Jost Quartet's labor of love is not the only upcoming performance at Uptown! Performing Arts Center in February. Finishing out the month is Dueling Pianos (Feb. 24); Killer Queen (Feb. 25), Magical Mystery Doors (Feb. 26), and the Chester County Youth Orchestra (Feb. 27).

Tickets for Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center: The Paul Jost Quartet can be purchased here: https://secure.uptownwestchester.org/2820

Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is located at 226 N. High St., West Chester, PA. For more information visit https://uptownwestchester.org.