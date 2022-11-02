Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Toy Drive Begins at Kimmel Center

The drive runs through January 2, 2023.

Register for Philadelphia News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 02, 2022  
Toy Drive Begins at Kimmel Center

The Philadelphia Orchestra and the Kimmel Cultural Campus have announced the 2022-23 season-long community partnership with Taller Puertorriqueño (Taller) - a community-based cultural organization, known as El Corazón Cultural del Barrio (The Cultural Heart of Latino Philadelphia). Taller serves to preserve, develop, and promote Puerto Rican arts and culture, grounded in the conviction that embracing one's cultural heritage is central to community empowerment. With a shared dedication to shaping young minds through arts education, both organizations will identify opportunities to join forces throughout the year.

"Last year we were honored to partner with Taller Puertorriqueño, a beloved and respected organization within the community of Philadelphia that works to elevate and preserve Puerto Rican and Latinx culture," said Matías Tarnopolsky, president, and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. "We are delighted to continue the partnership this year, as we work together to build relationships through the transformative power of the arts."

"Thank you to The Philadelphia Orchestra and the Kimmel Cultural Campus for supporting our mission and cultural sustainability. Thank you for actively working with us in growing, holding, and creating more equitable arts spaces in the city of Philadelphia and beyond." Said Nasheli Juliana Ortiz González, Executive Director and CEO of Taller Puertorriqueño.

As the first project in the second year of this partnership, audiences will be encouraged to bring toys that go toward Taller's annual Three Kings Day celebration (full list is below). All donations will be distributed to local children, ages infant through 18, alongside live music and a parade, both happening at Taller. Labeled donation boxes for these gifts will be located throughout the Kimmel Cultural Campus venues, including inside the lobbies of the Kimmel Center, Academy of Music, and Miller Theater (formerly Merriam), beginning Tuesday, November 1, 2022, through January 2, 2023. Full list of donation items is below.

The Philadelphia Orchestra and the Kimmel Cultural Campus are further supporting the work of Taller Puertorriqueño with a donation of $10,000. An additional partnership activation includes Taller student artwork on display inside the Academy of Music through December 5; corresponding with the production of Les Misérables, this is the first time during the 2022-23 season the artwork will be shown.

Below is a list of toy donations needed to support the 2022 Taller Puertorriqueño holiday drive:

· Science games (including STEM toys)

· Sensory-specific games

· Sports items (excluding balls)

· Art materials

· Educational & fun baby toys

· Musical toys

· Giftcards (including Apple Music, Target, Game Stop)

· Headsets & Earbuds

NOTE: Toy guns will not be accepted.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



Play On Philly Launches The Composing For Young Orchestras Project In Collaboration With T Photo
Play On Philly Launches The Composing For Young Orchestras Project In Collaboration With The Gabriela Lena Frank Creative Academy Of Music
Play On Philly (POP), a tuition-free music education program, launches the Composing for Young Orchestras Project in collaboration with the Gabriela Lena Frank Creative Academy of Music (GLFCAM), an academy committed to inspiring emerging composers.
Taylor Swift Announces Eras Tour Dates Photo
Taylor Swift Announces 'Eras' Tour Dates
The tour will feature opening acts Paramore, beabad00bee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red,, MUNA, HAIM, Gracie Abrams, GAYLE, and Owenn. Exploring her past works, the tour will most likely include music from Swift's past 'eras,' including albums Fearless, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and the recently released Midnights.
Over 40 Vendors Featured at Chester County Art Associations Christkindlmarkt Photo
Over 40 Vendors Featured at Chester County Art Association's Christkindlmarkt
The Chester County Art Association (CCAA) welcomes families and people of all ages to experience holiday magic this December as the organization holds its third annual Christkindlmarkt, December 2 and December 3, 2022.
1812 Productions Sketch Satire THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS to Return in December Photo
1812 Productions' Sketch Satire THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS to Return in December
1812 Productions, Philadelphia's all comedy theatre company, will kick off their 2022-23 season with the return of their popular political satire, THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS. This year's production will run December 1 through December 31 at Plays & Players Theatre, 1714 Delancey Place, Philadelphia.

More Hot Stories For You


Photo Exclusive: First Look at Jackie Hoffman & More in THE TATTOOED LADY World PremierePhoto Exclusive: First Look at Jackie Hoffman & More in THE TATTOOED LADY World Premiere
November 2, 2022

Philadelphia Theatre Company is presenting a world premiere rock musical about the radical history of the tattooed ladies. The musical stars Emmy-nominee and Obie Award-winner Jackie Hoffman (Hairspray, 'Feud,' 'Only Murders in the Building') as sideshow luminary Ida Gibson, and more. Get an exclusive first look at photos from the production here!
Hedgerow Theatre Company Welcomes The Holidays With US Premiere of Two-Person A CHRISTMAS CAROL COMEDYHedgerow Theatre Company Welcomes The Holidays With US Premiere of Two-Person A CHRISTMAS CAROL COMEDY
November 2, 2022

Hedgerow Theatre Company leaps into the holiday spirit with a playful take on a yuletide classic. The company is thrilled to greet the “most wonderful time of the year” with the US Premiere of A Christmas Carol Comedy, written by Katie Leamen.
Two Philadelphia Favorites Set To Star in MARY POPPINS Beginning This MonthTwo Philadelphia Favorites Set To Star in MARY POPPINS Beginning This Month
November 2, 2022

Quintessence Theatre Group, Philadelphia's professional classic repertory theatre, continues Season XIII: Celebrating the Extraordinary with P.L. Travers' Mary Poppins.
Toy Drive Begins at Kimmel CenterToy Drive Begins at Kimmel Center
November 2, 2022

The Philadelphia Orchestra and the Kimmel Cultural Campus have announced the 2022-23 season-long community partnership with Taller Puertorriqueño (Taller) — a community-based cultural organization, known as El Corazón Cultural del Barrio (The Cultural Heart of Latino Philadelphia).
Play On Philly Launches The Composing For Young Orchestras Project In Collaboration With The Gabriela Lena Frank Creative Academy Of MusicPlay On Philly Launches The Composing For Young Orchestras Project In Collaboration With The Gabriela Lena Frank Creative Academy Of Music
November 1, 2022

Play On Philly (POP), a tuition-free music education program, launches the Composing for Young Orchestras Project in collaboration with the Gabriela Lena Frank Creative Academy of Music (GLFCAM), an academy committed to inspiring emerging composers.