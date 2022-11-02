Toy Drive Begins at Kimmel Center

The Philadelphia Orchestra and the Kimmel Cultural Campus have announced the 2022-23 season-long community partnership with Taller Puertorriqueño (Taller) - a community-based cultural organization, known as El Corazón Cultural del Barrio (The Cultural Heart of Latino Philadelphia). Taller serves to preserve, develop, and promote Puerto Rican arts and culture, grounded in the conviction that embracing one's cultural heritage is central to community empowerment. With a shared dedication to shaping young minds through arts education, both organizations will identify opportunities to join forces throughout the year.

"Last year we were honored to partner with Taller Puertorriqueño, a beloved and respected organization within the community of Philadelphia that works to elevate and preserve Puerto Rican and Latinx culture," said Matías Tarnopolsky, president, and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. "We are delighted to continue the partnership this year, as we work together to build relationships through the transformative power of the arts."

"Thank you to The Philadelphia Orchestra and the Kimmel Cultural Campus for supporting our mission and cultural sustainability. Thank you for actively working with us in growing, holding, and creating more equitable arts spaces in the city of Philadelphia and beyond." Said Nasheli Juliana Ortiz González, Executive Director and CEO of Taller Puertorriqueño.

As the first project in the second year of this partnership, audiences will be encouraged to bring toys that go toward Taller's annual Three Kings Day celebration (full list is below). All donations will be distributed to local children, ages infant through 18, alongside live music and a parade, both happening at Taller. Labeled donation boxes for these gifts will be located throughout the Kimmel Cultural Campus venues, including inside the lobbies of the Kimmel Center, Academy of Music, and Miller Theater (formerly Merriam), beginning Tuesday, November 1, 2022, through January 2, 2023. Full list of donation items is below.

The Philadelphia Orchestra and the Kimmel Cultural Campus are further supporting the work of Taller Puertorriqueño with a donation of $10,000. An additional partnership activation includes Taller student artwork on display inside the Academy of Music through December 5; corresponding with the production of Les Misérables, this is the first time during the 2022-23 season the artwork will be shown.

Below is a list of toy donations needed to support the 2022 Taller Puertorriqueño holiday drive:

· Science games (including STEM toys)

· Sensory-specific games

· Sports items (excluding balls)

· Art materials

· Educational & fun baby toys

· Musical toys

· Giftcards (including Apple Music, Target, Game Stop)

· Headsets & Earbuds

NOTE: Toy guns will not be accepted.