The Philly POPS Returns to Live Performance with an Audience for 2021 Memorial Day Concert

The Philly POPS announced today that Memorial Salute - Philadelphia's only concert in honor of Memorial Day - will take the stage at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts on May 29, 2021 at 7 p.m. Registration for military, veteran, police, firefighter, first responder, and frontline worker communities and their families will be available soon through affiliated bases and organizations. Socially distanced seating will be available for all attendees. This performance will not be open to the general public.

Started in 2016, Memorial Salute has been an annual tradition for all of Philadelphia-especially for many servicemembers and their families. Comcast NBCUniversal Memorial Salute presented by Welcome America is the POPS' first public live performance in over a year. The POPS performed two Salute Series concerts in 2020 as streamed events, July 3 POPS on Independence and I'll Be Home for Christmas: A Salute to the Military and First Responders. This performance brings the POPS back to the stage with a live audience to celebrate and honor the contributions and sacrifice of the Philadelphia service community.

This performance will implement the latest guidance from federal and local health officials. The Mann Center maximum capacity will be reduced, and seating will be adjusted to allow for social distancing in the outdoor venue. The POPS orchestra size will also be reduced, allowing for social distancing onstage.

"The Philly POPS is incredibly proud to bring the POPS back to the stage with our Memorial Salute concert. We are grateful to Comcast NBCUniversal and Welcome America for helping us provide tickets to the service community and for helping us make this a special day of celebration and remembrance," said Frank Giordano, President and CEO of The Philly POPS.

Led by guest conductor Byron Stripling, the POPS will perform with renowned Broadway vocalist Ryan Shaw, last seen in the POPS 2020 ARETHA: RESPECT concert series, and University of the Arts graduate and internationally renowned jazz vocalist Alita Moses. The show will feature a collection of patriotic anthems, Great American Songbook classics, and showtunes.

Registration for tickets will open to service community groups shortly - details are available at www.phillypops.org.

Gates open at 5 p.m. on May 29, 2021; the performance will begin at 7 p.m. Seating will be limited to allow for social distancing. Free parking will be available for ticket holders.