Paige Hernandez's HAVANA HOP is Coming to Philadelphia Theatre Company

Philadelphia Theatre Company will continue its 51st season with Havana Hop, a high-energy, one-woman performance written, choreographed, and performed by Paige Hernandez, a multidisciplinary artist acclaimed as a performer, director, choreographer, and playwright. The show features original music by Nick “Nick tha 1da” Hernandez and Kris Funn. Directed by Danielle Drakes, a theater professional with extensive experience in performance, directing, and arts administration, Havana Hop runs for two days only, with three performances on Saturday, January 17, and Sunday, January 18, 2026, at PTC's Suzanne Roberts Theatre.

A joyful and inclusive experience for families, Havana Hop invites young audiences into a friendly, participatory environment where kids are encouraged to move, dance, and respond freely. In the show, Young Yeila (Paige Hernandez) dreams of being a superstar, but her lack of confidence gives her awful stage fright. With advice from her mother and grandmother, Yeila embarks on a lively journey from Washington, D.C. to Cuba to find her roots, gain confidence, and discover her unique rhythm. In this dynamic, interactive performance blending hip-hop, salsa, storytelling, and movement, audiences of all ages are invited to dance along as one actress brings three generations of spirited women to life.

“Paige Hernandez's Havana Hop is full of heart, rhythm, and joy,” says PTC Co-Artistic Director Tyler Dobrowsky. “It's a celebration of identity and imagination, told through a performance that radiates warmth and inclusivity. This is the kind of theater that connects kids, families, and communities.”

To make the experience even more accessible for families, Philadelphia Theatre Company is offering a special Family Bundle for Havana Hop. Using promo code FAMILY26, audiences can purchase four tickets for $75* for a limited time. This offer supports PTC's commitment to welcoming families of all backgrounds to enjoy a joyful, bilingual, and interactive theatre experience designed for children ages three and up.

Paige Hernandez is known nationally for her unique fusion of theatre, hip-hop, dance, and education. Named one of American Theatre Magazine's “Six Theatre Workers You Should Know” and a Kennedy Center Citizen Artist Fellow, she has performed and directed on stages across the country, from The Kennedy Center and Lincoln Center to the Glimmerglass Festival and La Jolla Playhouse. Through her company, B-FLY Entertainment, she develops and tours original works that uplift multicultural and multigenerational voices, using movement and rhythm as universal languages of connection. Havana Hop, commissioned by Wolf Trap Institute for Early Learning, has become one of her most beloved touring pieces, inspiring young audiences worldwide to celebrate their roots and embrace confidence through creativity.

Director Danielle Drakes brings a deep understanding of Havana Hop's creative and emotional core, having developed and directed both of Hernandez's acclaimed solo shows, Paige in Full and Havana Hop, which continue to tour nationally and internationally. She is dedicated to using theater as a tool for empathy and equity. Drakes's directing credits include recent world premieres The Wilting Point (Keegan Theatre) and Ghost/Writer (Rep Stage), as well as work with The Kennedy Center and Ford's Theatre, where she originated the role of Elizabeth Keckley in History on Foot, recipient of the Helen Hayes/The Washington Post Award.

In addition to the public performances of Havana Hop, PTC will present five school-day performances of Paige in Full, Paige Hernandez's celebrated hip-hop multimedia solo show designed specifically for high school students. These performances offer teens a dynamic blend of dance, spoken word, video, and music, exploring identity, family, history, and self-expression. Schools interested in booking Paige in Full should contact PTC's Education Department at education@philatheatreco.org.