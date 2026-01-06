Beth Leavel, Mandy Gonzalez and More to Join Rittenhouse Grill 2026 Broadway Cabaret Season

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway Cabaret has unveiled its Spring 2026 season, introducing a lineup of intimate performances featuring some of Broadway’s most accomplished artists. Presented in the elegant setting of Rittenhouse Grill at The Warwick Hotel, 17th and Locust Street, the series brings together acclaimed performers, exceptional cuisine, and the signature atmosphere of a classic supper-club cabaret, creating memorable evenings for all who attend.

Broadway Cabaret’s Spring 2026 season features four distinctive presentations: Christine Andreas, Mandy Gonzalez, Max von Essen featuring Billy Stritch, and Beth Leavel.

Guests will enjoy a three-course dinner, followed by an evening of songs and personal stories from some of the most admired voices in musical theater. The season promises the ideal blend of culinary and theatrical artistry.

Christine Andreas opens the season on Monday, February 16 and Tuesday, February 17, 2026. Accompanied at the keyboard by her husband, Grammy-nominated producer and composer Martin Silvestri, Andreas brings decades of acclaimed performances to Rittenhouse Grill. Known for her luminous stage presence, she has starred in leading roles in My Fair Lady, Oklahoma!, On Your Toes, The Scarlet Pimpernel, and La Cage aux Folles, earning numerous honors throughout her distinguished career. A captivating force in both concert halls and cabaret venues, Andreas continues to enchant audiences with her expressive artistry and timeless vocal style.

Mandy Gonzalez graces Rittenhouse Grill on Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10, 2026 with a performance presented in association with the Philly Pops. Recognized for her dynamic vocal presence and commanding stage work, Gonzalez has delivered memorable performances in major Broadway productions including Hamilton, In the Heights, and Wicked. She recently completed an eight-month run in the starring role of the Tony Award-winning revival of Sunset Blvd and has appeared in concert at Carnegie Hall with The New York Pops in Everything I Know: Mandy Gonzalez Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda. Her screen work spans television and film, and she is the author of the young adult series Fearless. Gonzalez is also a dedicated advocate, serving on the boards of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Max von Essen and Billy Stritch take the stage on Monday, April 20, 2026, with their joint cabaret Call Me Old Fashioned. Max von Essen, a Tony and Grammy Award-nominated vocalist, has earned praise for his performances in An American in Paris, Anastasia, Evita, Les Misérables, and Chicago, recently appearing as Billy Flynn. His career spans Broadway, national tours, and acclaimed New York productions. At the piano is Grammy Award-winning composer, arranger, vocalist, and jazz pianist Billy Stritch, celebrated for his long-standing collaborations with music legends and his extensive cabaret and concert career. Together, von Essen and Stritch craft an evening of classic charm, musical sophistication, and effortless rapport.

Beth Leavel closes the season on Monday, May 18, 2026, bringing her trademark wit, powerhouse vocals, and vibrant stage presence to Rittenhouse Grill. A Tony Award winner for The Drowsy Chaperone and a three-time Tony nominee, Leavel recently completed her fifteenth Broadway show in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends and was honored with the 2025 Sarah Siddons Society Award for outstanding artistic achievement. Her extensive Broadway career includes originating major roles and delivering standout performances in productions such as Lempicka, Bandstand, Elf, The Civil War, Crazy for You, Mamma Mia!, Young Frankenstein, the revival of 42nd Street, and Show Boat. Leavel has earned nationwide acclaim for her cabaret performances, bringing humor, heart, and unmistakable star quality to every stage she graces.

Broadway Cabaret at Rittenhouse Grill is the only Broadway cabaret venue in Philadelphia, making it a truly special experience. Guests can choose from several tailored options for an evening of Broadway magic in the stunningly designed Rittenhouse Grill, adorned with plush armchairs and booths upon a lush leopard print carpet. For those looking for the quintessential dinner and a show, standard ($200/pp) and premium ($225/pp) seating arrangements begin at 5:30 pm with a rotating three-course meal prior to the performance that always includes the option of the Grill’s classic Prime Rib. Alternatively, backstage reservations ($100/pp) begin at 7:00 pm. These reservations offer beverage-only service, allowing guests to enjoy expertly crafted cocktails or fine wines while watching the show. All reservations include gratuity and tax. All cabaret guests are also welcome to a brief meet and greet with the artists after the show.