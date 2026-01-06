The Everly Brothers Experience To Return To Bucks County Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

By popular demand, “The Everly Brothers Experience” featuring the Zmed Brothers will return to Bucks County Playhouse for two performances on Saturday, Jan. 31 and Sunday, Feb. 1 at 1:30 p.m. The concerts mark the fourth appearance of the acclaimed tribute at the Playhouse and are part of the theater's Visiting Artists Series.

Created by brothers Zach and Dylan Zmed, “The Everly Brothers Experience” celebrates the music and legacy of Don and Phil Everly, whose close-harmony sound helped shape American popular music. From 1957 to 1962, the Everly Brothers scored a remarkable run of hits, including “Bye Bye Love,” “Wake Up Little Susie,” “All I Have to Do Is Dream,” “Cathy's Clown,” and “When Will I Be Loved,” influencing generations of artists from The Beatles to Simon & Garfunkel.

“Long live the music and long live the history” is the motto that inspired the Zmed Brothers to launch the project in 2015. Joined by The Bird Dogs Band, the brothers bring meticulous musicianship, rich blood harmonies, and an engaging stage presence to a production widely regarded as one of the world's leading tributes to the Everly Brothers' artistry and cultural impact.

Raised in Los Angeles, the Zmed Brothers began performing professionally as a duo in 2012, focusing on original music and mid-20th-century Americana. Along the way, they were mentored by legendary producer-engineers Richie Podolor and Bill Cooper, songwriter Billy Steinberg, and talent agent Rich Rees, who helped guide their artistic development.

Their passion for music was nurtured early. Their mother, an educator, booked their first performances in her classroom, while their father, actor and singer Adrian Zmed, introduced them to life on the road and the discipline of the stage through his career in television, film, and musical theater.

Now based near Nashville, Tennessee, Zach and Dylan Zmed continue to champion the tradition of close harmony singing. Their performances blend musical precision with warmth, humor, and a fraternal chemistry that brings audiences an authentic and heartfelt celebration of the Everly Brothers' enduring legacy.

“The Everly Brothers Experience” features Zach Zmed on acoustic and electric guitar and vocals, Dylan Zmed on acoustic guitar and vocals, Burleigh Drummond Jr. on drums and vocals, with bass performed by rotating musicians. Show times are Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, and Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. at Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, Pa. Tickets start at $60.