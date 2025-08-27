The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble Celebrates Their 15th Anniversary Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble, under the leadership of Artistic Director Tamera Dallam and Managing Director Katie Budris, announce their 2025/26 season, featuring two mainstage productions and a 15th Anniversary Tap Jam. The Lady Hoofers got their start in the Philadelphia Fringe Festival in 2011 when co-founder Kat Echevarría Richter invested her own funds and broke even by $11. The rest was history.

The 15th anniversary season includes the widely-celebrated holiday favorite The Tapcracker at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre, written by Kat Echevarría Richter; and a Spring Concert Series featuring company repertoire and a world premiere by NYC-based guest artist Dre Torres.

Budris has been involved in the organization since its first season, and says, "It has been exciting to watch the ensemble grow over the years from just four of us performing outside on roll up tap boards to today's 20 company members plus our Youth Ensemble performing in some of Philly's best venues. The art of tap dance is alive and well in Philadelphia, and we're thrilled to be bringing another season of programming to the city."

Over the past three years, the organization has raised over $30,000 for the commission of a wood performance floor that is built specially for percussive dance. The floor will be made of portable panels that can cover a mainstage, but can also be used in smaller configurations depending on the venue. In the future, the floor will be available for rent by other dance organizations on the east coast, but first The Lady Hoofers will premiere their floor at The Tapcracker.

The ensemble's annual production of The Tapcracker, hailed as a "real delight" (ThINKingDance) has become a holiday tradition for many. With a cast of over 40 dancers from PA, NJ, and DE, The Tapcracker transports audiences to Paris, where an infestation of rats has thrown the city into chaos: toy soldiers guard the Eiffel Tower, mice wreak havoc in the Metro, and Duke Ellington's swinging rendition of the beloved Tchaikovsky score will leave you dancing in your seat. The Tapcracker will take place on Saturday, December 13 at 11:00am, 3:00pm, and 7:30pm, and on Sunday, December 14 at 3:00pm. Tickets are $35-$65 and will be available beginning September 19 at ladyhoofers.org.

While The Tapcracker has become a familiar tradition, each spring The Lady Hoofers present new works in their annual Spring Concert Series, featuring choreography by company directors and dancers, as well as guest artists, like this year's Dre Torres.

"Katie and I have followed Dre's work online for some time now," says Artistic Director Tamera Dallam, "and we recently brought her in to teach at our Summer Tap Intensive. Her energy is unparalleled, and we can't wait to see what she creates for the company."

Dre Torres is an international tap dance artist, educator, and choreographer based in NYC. Career highlights include roles as assistant tap choreographer for Broadway's Funny Girl and current National Tour, associate choreographer for Henry & Me, and choreographer for DanceLabNY's Tap Project. Torres was recently honored as a Dance Teacher Magazine Awardee which highlighted her joyful philosophy and popular classes at Broadway Dance Center.

"Part of our mission is to provide opportunities for women in tap dance," says Artistic Director Tamera Dallam. "Many people don't realize tap has historically been a male-dominate artform, but the tide is turning. We're providing opportunities for our dancers to perform, but also educational opportunities for the wider community."

In addition to their mainstage concert series, The Lady Hoofers host a Winter Class Series and Summer Tap Intensive each year, and provide free tap shoes for children through their residency at Moffet Elementary School and their Keep On Tappin' initiative.

"I'm overwhelmed with gratitude when it comes to the generosity of our donors in supporting the growth of our Outreach programs," says Outreach Coordinator Emily Leddy. "It never gets old seeing kids light up when receiving their shoes."

The Lady Hoofers will conclude their season with a 15th Anniversary Tap Jam on Sunday, June 14 at FringeArts featuring a live jazz quartet, an open jam session for tap dancers, and a raffle to support the organization.