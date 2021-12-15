The Crossing Announces East Coast Tour With Dublin Guitar Quartet

Grammy Award-winning choir The Crossing, led by conductor Donald Nally, is embarking on an East Coast tour with the Dublin Guitar Quartet from January 27 to February 6, 2022.

The tour will include stops at venues in seven cities in the U.S. that include the University of Richmond in Richmond, VA on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 7:30pm; Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, PA on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 8:00pm; Hamilton College in Clinton, NY on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 3:00pm; Dartmouth College in Hanover, NH on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 7:30pm; Bucknell University in Lewisburg, PA on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 7:30pm; Lafayette College in Easton, PA on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 8:00pm; and Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, PA on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 3:00pm.

The program opens with the Dublin Guitar Quartet performing Bryce Dessner's Aheym, meaning "homeward" in Yiddish, and Philip Glass's Piano Etude No. 16. The Crossing then takes the stage for two signature unaccompanied works on immigration and monuments: Her Beacon-hand Beckons by Caroline Shaw and SHIFT by Ayanna Woods. Shaw's piece is a movement from To the Hands, which was commissioned by The Crossing as a response to "Ad manus" from Dieterich Buxtehude's 17th-century masterpiece, Membra Jesu Nostri. Woods' SHIFT, also commissioned by The Crossing, contemplates the reimagining of our monuments and the myths they represent, with the work building through layers to its climactic arrival, "bursting through the cracks in the story you tell, America." After intermission, The Crossing and the Dublin Guitar Quartet join forces for Nico Muhly's inventive, probing How Little You Are, based on the diaries of two Texas pioneer women: Elinore Pruitt Stewart and Mary Alma Blankenship. Their resilience and strength are ever-evident yet balanced with strikingly honest entries on the threats all around, the loneliness of pioneer life, and the anguish of separation from loved ones hundreds of miles away.

Program:

Bryce Dessner: Aheym

Dublin Guitar Quartet

Philip Glass: Piano Etude No. 16

Dublin Guitar Quartet

Caroline Shaw: Her Beacon-hand Beckons

The Crossing

Ayanna Woods: SHIFT

The Crossing

***Intermission***

Nico Muhly (arr. by Brian Bolger and the Dublin Guitar Quartet): How Little You Are *

The Crossing and Dublin Guitar Quartet