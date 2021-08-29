The Chocolate Ballerina Company Will Bring All-Black NUTCRACKER to Philadelphia This Year

The Chocolate Ballerina Company will bring an all-Black production of The Nutcracker to Philly this year!

The Nutcracker: Dipped in Chocolate held auditions last week for performers aged 7-23 to take part in the upcoming production.

The performance will take place one-day-only later this year. The date and location have yet to be announced.

Stay up to date at https://www.chocolateballerinacompany.com/.

Chocolate Ballerina Company is a contemporary community-based dance organization, that supports the hidden talents in youth and adult artists of color in the Philadelphia region. We infuse classic ballet technique with urban pop culture music, to illustrate the cross between cultural differences and our unique similarities. The company engages an undeserved community through dance, to inspire and instill a sense of hope, discipline, and confidence through dance training and the development of professional experiences. As the company continues to grow, on and off stage, they strive to fight for artists' equal opportunity to express feelings and emotions through dance and gain the confidence to carry the legacy of this unique form.

Chocolate Ballerina's mission is to illustrate the struggles and successes of African-American culture through dance that will inspire and move change in society. Their vision is to provide urban areas stripped of the opportunity to receive professional training and exposure to cross-studied dance forms, celebrate Black culture, and allow the community to witness the unknown. Chocolate Ballerina Company is committed to providing elite training and technique excellence to dancers to maintain performance abilities while allowing them to find a balance with their professional and personal life.