The Annenberg Center And NextMove Dance Present New Season

The Annenberg Center and NextMove Dance present internationally renowned Parsons Dance, May 10 (8 PM) and May 11 (2 PM and 8 PM), closing the highly successful 2018-19 dance season. Tickets are available at AnnenbergCenter.org or 215.898.3900.

A New York City-based contemporary American dance company, Parsons Dance is celebrated for its energized, athletic ensemble work. The program features works choreographed by David Parsons - the wildly popular stroboscopic masterpiece Caught, Round My World, Hand Dance, Microburst, and Nascimento - and Runes, choreographed by Paul Taylor.

Founded in 1985 by Artistic Director David Parsons and Tony Award-winning lighting designer Howell Binkley, Parsons Dance has toured to more than 447 cities, 30 countries and five continents, and has appeared at such notable venues as The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Sydney Opera House, Maison de la Danse, Teatro La Fenice and Teatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro. Parsons Dance performs works selected from the vast and varied repertory of more than 75 pieces created by David Parsons. In addition, established choreographers like Trey McIntyre and Robert Battle are invited to re-stage works from the American canon on its dancers. And, through its newly launched GenerationNOW Fellowship, the company offers commissions to young American choreographers whom Parsons mentors through the creative process. Parsons Dance is committed to providing enriching experiences beyond its performances as it seeks to engage audiences of all ages through education and outreach programs; through post-show discussions, open rehearsals, studio showcases, video workshops, open company classes and summer workshops for pre-professional dancers; and in-school workshops for public school students. The company is especially proud of its Autism-Friendly Programs initiative, launched in 2016, that features sensory-friendly workshops and relaxed performances for audiences of all abilities. All of these activities are driven by the vision of Artistic Director David Parsons, who, for more than 30 years, has combined his choreographic gifts and talent for training highly skilled dancers with a real passion for the art form.





