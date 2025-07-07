THE LITTLE MERMAID Comes to ACT Players This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ready to dive under the sea and swim with Ariel, Sebastian, and a whole crew of unforgettable characters? ACT Players is bringing Disney's The Little Mermaid to life in a splashy, toe-tapping, sing-along summer spectacular you won't want to miss!

From July 18-20 and July 25-27, prepare for a whirlwind of catchy tunes, dazzling costumes, and a whole lot of heart, all performed by a local cast of 40+ amazing performers who are ready to take you on a magical journey from the ocean floor to Prince Eric's castle.

Think you know the story? Think again - this production bubbles with surprises, laughs, and a few moments that might just make you shed a happy tear.

But wait - there's more! For the first time ever, ACT Players is rolling out ASL-interpreted performances on July 18th and July 19th with 2 interpreters translating every word and beat for Deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences. Because everyone deserves to experience the magic of live theater.

"Live theater is for everyone," says Chrissy Root, VP of ACT Players, "and that means making sure everyone can fully experience the magic. We're so proud to offer ASL-interpreted performances this year as a step toward a more inclusive and welcoming stage."