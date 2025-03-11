THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Comes to The Lehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts will present The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Music & Lyrics by William Finn, Book By Rachel Sheinkin, Conceived by Rebecca Feldman, March 20-23, 2025.

The show is presented by the school's production arts department in collaboration with the theatre, vocal, and instrumental music departments.

This fun musical comedy follows a group of middle school students as they compete in the title championship, spelling their way through outrageously complex vocabulary while coming to terms with the stress of competition and their own personal challenges. In the end, even the most desperate kids are comforted by the possibility of finding a friend who shares in both the pressure and love of competitive spelling.

This production features a talented cast of young actors with lead roles played by: Alex Androu, Fiona Clifford-Fotopoulos, Jadaline Fontanez,Simon Garfias, Rosie Grellet, Isavel Mendoza, Andi Schubert, and Kamai Williams.

The show is directed by Diane Wagner with music direction by Erica Dickson, technical direction by Ellen Schmoyer and choreography by Anelise Rodriguez. The pit orchestra is conducted by Thomas Maher.

Wagner shares: "From my perspective, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a perfect musical. The book offers a brilliant blend of humor and heart, and the music follows suit with lively, hilarious numbers like Magic Foot juxtaposed with the deep yearning of I Love You. It's been a true joy working on this show with our students. We look forward to sharing it so that others can experience that same feeling."

This production is produced by Brett Mathews with set and lighting design by Ellen Schmoyer, costume design by Amy Handkammer, and sound design by Carlo Acerra. The assistant music director is Malāna Wilson and the stage manager is Destiny Williams.

