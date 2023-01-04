Stove and Co. Restaurant Group Announces New Boutique Steakhouse Heading to Malvern

Stove and Co. Restaurant Group is continuing its takeover of the Main Line and Western Suburbs with news of a new boutique restaurant opening in Malvern this winter. Owners Justin Weathers and Joe Monnich announced Joey Chops will open this February at 245 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA 19355. The new concept will take over the former home of Stove and Tap Malvern.

Joey Chops will put a modern twist on the classic American steakhouse, with woodfired prime cuts, bright flavors, amazing seafood, new classic cocktails, and outstanding service. The 7,500 square foot restaurant and bar space will feature 135+ seats in the main dining room, private dining room, indoor bar and outdoor bar and lounge spaces. Renovations are currently underway, and will include all new furniture, the addition of tablecloths and new décor, a softening of the space, a new private dining room and event space, updates the the floorplan, and an extended selection of spirits and wines. When opened, Joey Chops will join other Stove and Co. concepts that include DePaul's Table: Modern Italian Steakhouse in Ardmore, Al Pastor in Exton, Stove and Tap in West Chester and Lansdale, Revival Pizza Pub in Exton Springs, and GBU (Good Bad and Ugly) in West Chester. For more information, visit www.joeychops.com , call 484-450-8890 and follow @joeychopsmalvern on social media.

"Joey Chops will feature big and bold cuts, wines and cocktails in our modern twist on the classic American steakhouse," said Weathers. "The Malvern area of the Main Line has become this amazing hotspot for suburban diners over the pandemic. There has been an increased demand for higher-end and elevated dining experiences. Since 2020, there has been a saturation of casual American restaurants and gastropubs. We wanted to fill the void and bring something special and more sophisticated to the area while keeping in line with our restaurant group's mission and vision. We can't wait to introduce Joey Chops to diners this winter. We are creating an experience that is perfect for every and any occasion - from the destination diner to the power luncher to locals looking for a great happy hour and bar scene."

Weathers added, "There are a lot of choices in the area to dine and we want to stand out with our upscale, boutique vibes, easy access, prime location, complimentary parking and higher quality of food at competitive prices. Joe and our culinary team also bring experience, techniques and ideas acquired from 20 years of catering to diners of all types from around the Greater Philadelphia Region."

Joey Chops is the seven restaurant and the fifth concept by Stove and Co. Restaurant Group - that also includes DePaul's Table: Modern Italian Steakhouse in Ardmore. Joey Chops will open as a boutique steakhouse with hand cut meats and prime seafood. The menu will have a modern twist to a classic American style steakhouse favorites. The menu will be divided into categories such as starters, raw/ chilled/, salads/soups, hand cut steaks, entrees, and skillet sides. Expect generous portions, with a range of options from high end dry aged cuts to even approachable butcher cuts for the more price conscious. For higher end audiences look for a boutique steakhouse with high-end steaks and cuts with a well designed vibe and amazing service.

For service, Stove and Co. has brought in Veteran General Manager George Simaan, previously with the Sullivan's SteakHouse Group, to bring a polished yet not stuffy service standard to Joey Chops. They will focus on hospitality, steps of service and guest loyalty. They look forward to connecting with old and new customers.

From the kitchen, look for Monnich and his culinary team to put their spin on French Onion Soup, Crab and Shrimp Cake, Wagyu Sliders, Bacon Steak Wedge Salad, Bone-In 22oz Ribeye and Porcini Dusted Scallops.

From the bar, look for a drink program that focuses on new American cocktails such as the JC Poached Pear Martini, Old Thyme Manhattan and Spirited Ocean (with thai basil, sugar cane and lime). The opening wine list will start with 20 wines by the glass, with 80% American and 20% international. For the draft list look for 12 selections with a focus on classic American beers - including a custom branded pilsner collaboration with Levante Brewery.

For vibe and design, Stove and Co. will work to create a new breed of boutique steakhouse that is more intimate and memorable that larger chains in King of Prussia and in Center City. The footprint will be changed to ensure quality of produce and service. The focus will still be on seasonality and unique products, with an approachable vibe for the daily diner and a unique upscale flair for the foodie or connoisseur.

Stove and Co. Restaurant Group completed extensive top to bottom renovations of the property when Stove and Tap Malvern opened at the start of the pandemic. They initially tapped Interior Designer Boulange Designs for the original design of the space.

For the transition to Joey Chops, Weathers and Monnich will elevate that original design to the next level for a boutique steakhouse feel that is both upscale but also incorporates some of the rustic Americana elements their restaurants are known for.



Patrons will find a complete overhaul of the furniture, the addition of tablecloths, new design and decor elements, and a general softening of the space. Design elements will include darker tones and colors, reclaimed woods and metals, a brand new wooden floor, custom wallpaper and the addition of beautiful tapestries at each window.

For layout, the 7,500 square foot space will feature 135 seats in total, with 80 in the main and private dining rooms, 15 seats at the indoor 40 foot bar, 20 seats at the outdoor u-shaped open-air bar, and 20 seats in the open-air lounge and patio with dining tables and firepits.



The revised layout will include the addition of a new private dining room and event space that can hold 40 guests. The floorplan will also see a separation of spaces between the vibrant and active bar scene and the more intimate and polished dining room scene.



Layout changes will also expand the back of house - allowing for additional higher end, hard to find and eclectic wines, whiskies and tequilas.

Weathers said, " The building is a large and flexible space that would hold a restaurant and bar of the size and scale we wanted. The building also afforded the opportunity for a grand outdoor patio with bar and fire pits, which will be even larger than the signature outdoor space at the Lansdale location."

For parking, look for complimentary parking right outside the restaurant, just feet from the main entrance.

LOCATION BACKGROUND



Stove and Co. Restaurant Group will convert Stove and Tap Malvern into Joey Chops - construction and design is underway currently with a 4-6 week final timeline to doors open. The restaurant is located in front of Lincoln Court Shopping Center. Malvern's location on the Main Line is in the heart of an emerging market with large corporate campuses and large family neighborhoods.

HOURS

Main Line power lunch 12:00pm to 2:00pm, Monday to Friday

Dinner and drinks 4:00pm to 9:00pm, Sunday to Thursday

Dinner and drinks 4:00pm to 10:00pm, Friday and Saturday

Happy hour 4:00pm to 6:00pm, Monday to Friday

Look for a Main Line power lunch Monday to Friday with a special lunch menu featuring protein based salads, steaks, sliders and other lunch features.



Look for weekday happy hour to include an vibrant list of discounted wines by the glass, martini specials, specialty cocktails and small plates. STOVE AND CO. RESTAURANT GROUP

Stove and Co. Restaurant Group was formed earlier in 2019, and currently houses Stove and Tap, Al Pastor, Revival Pizza Pub, GBU (Good Bad and Ugly), DePaul's Table: Modern Italian Steakhouse and now Joey Chops.



Weathers said, "We started a group as we want to be the cornerstone restaurant of the communities that we move in to. It is so important for us to provide a place for memories to be made while enjoying soulful food and great drinks. We formalized the group earlier in the year as we start to expand, but also as we want to make sure our values and style are consistent over whatever we create."



PANDEMIC SUCCESS STORY



Justin Weather and Joe Monnich were devastated as they shuttered the doors to their four restaurants as the pandemic took hold in the Philadelphia suburbs in early 2022. The duo and their teams worked hard to not only get their restaurants back open but to expand across the Philadelphia Main Line and Western Suburbs and become the premiere suburban restaurant group in the Greater Philadelphia area - with a doubled footprint in Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties, in Exton Springs, West Chester, Malvern, Ardmore, Landsdale and Exton.