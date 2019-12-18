Star of the Day is offering an early bird special for their 2020 Summer Spotlight Academy, a 3 week theatre intensive that culminates in the performance of James and the Giant Peach, Jr.



The summer camp, now in its 6th year, offers acting, singing, movement & dance, world cultures, stagecraft, stage make-up, stage combat, improv comedy, and much more. The camp is for ages 8 to 17. It is 9am - 4pm, Monday through Friday, July 27 - August 14. Performances are the weekend of August 14 - 16. Classes and performances take place at St. John's UCC, 139 N. 4th Street, Emmaus, PA 18049.



You can receive early bird pricing between now and January 31st for $550. After that it is $600. There is a $50 Sibling discount. It is the most affordable full day camp in the Lehigh Valley. All teachers are professionals in the performing arts industry.

To enroll go to www.StaroftheDay.org and click on the James and the Giant Peach logo. For questions, please email info@staroftheday.org





