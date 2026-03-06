Spotlight: LIZARD BOY at Portland Center Stage

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Don't miss Portland Center Stage's reimagined production of Justin Huertas' cult favorite indie rock musical Lizard Boy. Directed by Chip Miller with Music Direction by DeReau K. Farrar, Lizard Boy is a graphic novel-inspired adventure that seamlessly intertwines grungy rock club aesthetic, epic dragon battles, hilariously awkward first dates...and, obviously, a singing lizard boy.

Book, Music and Lyrics by Justin Huertas

Directed by Chip Miller

Music Direction by DeReau K. Farrar

March 1–29, 2026

When Trevor was a child, a strange encounter with a dragon left his skin green and scaly. Now, he only leaves his house on MonsterFest, the one day a year he feels safe to share his skin with the world. And this year, Trevor has a date! When another dragon survivor warns him that the dragons may be returning, Trevor must decide if he has the courage to save the world…and his new crush. Part concert, part hero’s journey, this indie-rock musical proves you don’t need a cape to be a superhero—just the nerve to show up.