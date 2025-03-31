ROCK OF AGES to be Presented at PCS Theater in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready to turn up the volume as PCS Theater presents Rock of Ages, a high-energy musical celebration of 1980s rock anthems, big dreams, and even bigger hair. The show runs April 11–26, 2025, and features hits like “Here I Go Again,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” and “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

Set in 1987 on Hollywood’s Sunset Strip, Rock of Ages follows aspiring rock star Drew Boley (Charles Harrison) and small-town girl Sherrie Christian (Catherine Callahan) as they pursue their dreams of making it big. Their journey unfolds in the legendary Bourbon Room, a gritty rock club under threat from developers who want to turn it into a sterile corporate strip mall. With the help of larger-than-life personalities like club owner Dennis Dupree (Mark Thompson), wacky narrator Lonny Barnett (P.J. Witkowski), and rock icon Stacee Jaxx (Andrew Staub), Drew and Sherrie must navigate love, ambition, and the excesses of the 80s.

PCS Theater has assembled a powerhouse cast of both new and returning talent including Meg Cranney (Regina Koontz), Shawn Weaver (Ja’Keith Gill) Deirdre McGettigan Henry (Justice Charlier), Ken Locicero (Hertz Klinemann), Nicholas Sewcheck (Franz Klinemann), Gabrielle Impriano (Dance Captain) and many more!

Director Anthony SanFilippo shares a personal connection to the show, recalling his own formative years in 1987—when he first discovered his love of music, theater, and sports.

“I have never had a more fun night at the theater,” SanFilippo says of seeing Rock of Ages on Broadway. “The energy of the show. The over-the-top, yet stereotypical characters. The bawdy humor. It was all thrust upon the audience at warp speed in and around a couple dozen rock hits, each that I listened to repeatedly on my Walkman as an impressionable 13-year-old back in 1987.” He hopes audiences will embrace PCS Theater’s Bourbon Room as a place to revel in the “spicy naughtiness, indelicate suggestiveness, and unrepentant humor” of this unforgettable era.

JOIN THE PARTY!

Don’t miss your chance to experience the ultimate rock musical, live on stage! With choreography by Kaity Levesque, musical director by Theodora K. Psitos and Zander Meisner, a live band led by Pete Bretz, its over-the-top characters, hilarious storytelling, and an electrifying soundtrack, Rock of Ages is nothing but a good time! Doors open 30 minutes prior to show time with a full line-up of pre-show entertainment! Be sure to come early, grab a drink, and sing along!

