Photos: Mary Testa, Jordan Dobson and More in NIGHT SIDE SONGS

The American Repertory Theater/Philadelphia Theatre Company’s world-premiere production of Night Side Songs is running at two venues in A.R.T.’s community: March 27 – April 6, 2025 at The Cambridge Masonic Temple, and April 9 – 20, 2025 at Hibernian Hall. See photos here!



Night Side Songs is a communal music-theater experience performed for—and with—an intimate audience that celebrates the resilience of the human spirit. Inspired by American writer, philosopher, and cultural critic Susan Sontag’s observation that “illness is the night side of life,” this genre-breaking theatrical kaleidoscope with by Richard Rodgers Award recipients Daniel Lazour and Patrick Lazour (We Live in Cairo, Flap My Wings) and directed by Taibi Magar (We Live in Cairo, Macbeth In Stride) gives voices to doctors, patients, researchers, and caregivers. A folk-inspired score and interconnected stories spanning time and perspective take us on a journey through illness that brings us closer to life.



The A.R.T. cast of Night Side Songs includes: Jordan Dobson, Robi Hager, Brooke Ishibashi,

Jonathan Raviv, and Mary Testa.

