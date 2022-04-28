Photos: First Look at THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS At 1812 Productions

1812 Productions, Philadelphia's all comedy theatre company, is pleased to announce the return of live performances for their popular political satire, THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS. A celebrated part of the Philadelphia theatre season for the past 16 years, the show delivers sharp satire and content that changes with the headlines. This year's production will run April 28 through May 22, 2022 at Plays & Players Theatre, 1714 Delancey Place, Philadelphia.



"THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS continues its signature mission to tell the truth and make it funny with a performance ensemble that is also a writers' room," notes 1812's Producing Artistic Director Jennifer Childs. "We know that theatergoers far and wide wait every year for our production, and this year, we are back live and in person at Plays & Players. Audiences can expect the unexpected as our brilliant cast and creative team spin up hilarious parodies that mirror the headlines of today."

Inspired by the 1960s British television satire That Was The Week That Was, and created by Childs, THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS features a script that changes nightly, improvised comedy, musical parodies, and a versatile cast of comedy pros. Audiences can expect a hilarious mix of SNL, The Daily Show, and The Carol Burnett Show.



THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS is directed by Tanaquil Márquez. The show will feature Jennifer Childs, Sean Close, Pax Ressler, Frank Jimenez, Donnie Hammond, Lexi Thammavong, and Jackie Soro. Assistant Director and Choreographer is Melanie Cotton, with Music Direction by Pax Ressler. The show is part of the The June & Steve Wolfson Family Foundation Series. Honorary producer is Terry Graboyes.

Single tickets to THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS are available now. Ticket prices are $30-$38. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit 1812productions.org.



Photo Credit: Mark Garvin.