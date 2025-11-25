Photos: ELF: THE MUSICAL At Bucks County Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bucks County Playhouse has released new production photos of its new staging of ELF: THE MUSICAL from November 21 through January 4 in New Hope.

Based on the film, the musical follows Buddy the Elf as he travels from the North Pole to New York City, discovering his identity while attempting to bring holiday spirit to the city. The adaptation features a book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar, and lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and will be presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Chris Stevens will lead the company as Buddy. Brian Ray Norris will appear as Santa, Juson Williams as the Store Manager, John Bolton as Walter Hobbs, Ann Sanders as Emily Hobbs, Savy Jackson as Jovie, and Jenny Lee Stern as Deb. Charlemagne Fadner and Michael Hurst will share the role of Michael Hobbs, with William Ryall as Mr. Greenway and an ensemble including Olivia Lacie Andrews, Mathew Blasio, Jake Bryan, Johnny Doty, Sabrina Kalman, Danielle Kelsey, Ian Liberto, Ellie Pearlman, Jillian Reef, Manuel Santos, Nicolette Smith, and Jesse Swimm.

The production will be directed by John Tartaglia, with choreography by Shannon Lewis, scenic design by Anna Louizos and Craig Napoliello, costumes by Robin L. McGee, hair and wigs by J. Jared Janas, lighting design by Katie Whittemore, sound design by Bart Fasbender, and projections by Michael Salvatore Commendatore. Michael A. Ferrara will serve as music director, and Amy Rauchwerger will serve as production stage manager.

Producing Director Alexander Fraser noted the creative team’s return to the Playhouse following their previous collaborations. Elf: The Musical will conclude the 2025 season, which is sponsored by Bank of America. Production co-sponsors include Capital Health and The Birches of New Hope, with Ghost Light Inn and Stella supporting opening night. BLBB Advisors serves as the Audience Services Sponsor.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus