Penn Live Arts to Debut Rennie Harris' LOOSING MY RELIGION at Annenberg Center

Penn Live Arts will present the world premiere of Losing My Religion, choreographed by artist-in-residence Rennie Harris, in performances March 20-21 at the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. A Penn Live Arts commission, the new work touches on themes of spirituality, self-purpose, and redirection, and is the culmination of Philadelphia-born Harris's three-year PLA residency. Rennie Harris is a featured artist in PLA's 25/26 season, America Unfinished.

Losing My Religion explores today's tumultuous world through the lens of street dance and hip-hop. The piece uses an abstract narrative stemming from the belief systems we adopt as individuals and delves into how these perceptions are challenged and evolve as we go through life. Reflective of ideas Harris has been pondering over many years, this new work offers a haunting narrative of personal and systemic struggle. Choreographed for the dancers of Rennie Harris Puremovement, the work is set to original music composed, mixed, and produced by DJ Darrin Ross with lighting design by James Clotfelter.

“Losing My Religion is not about denouncing religion, per se. I grew up in a religious environment, attending Catholic school, and at a young age had planned on attending seminary, but in high school when I embraced dance my life took a decidedly different turn,” said Rennie Harris. “This piece is more about the crumbling of the religion of our culture. It outlines a history of racism, love, pain and struggle while simultaneously acknowledging where we are emotionally and spiritually. As I conclude my residency with Penn Live Arts, I am deeply grateful to Christopher Gruits and his team for generously providing the space—literally and figuratively—for me to bring my ideas to reality.”

“Penn Live Arts is proud to support artists by giving them the opportunity and platform for unfettered self-expression, said PLA Executive and Artistic Director Christopher A. Gruits. “We've been thrilled to partner with Rennie over the past three years, providing creative space in his hometown and supporting the conception of new works. Even as a globally significant artist, Rennie remains tightly connected to the Philadelphia community, which gives a special energy to our performances. We can't wait to experience and be a part of this world premiere.”

As part of PLA's ongoing commitment to fostering community engagement with the performing arts, the residency features in-depth educational programming beyond the public performances of Losing My Religion. Led by interdisciplinary teaching artist Donnell Powell and RHPM dancers Rachel Snider and Maggie Waller, students from West Philadelphia High School and George Washington Carver High School of Engineering and Science are participating in activities focusing on the technique of collage in both visual arts and movement as well as exploring "what the body carries" through acts of resistance. Additional activities include a visit by Rennie Harris to Theatre as Storytelling: Black Theatre and Performance Practice, a Penn Theatre Arts course taught by instructor Margit Edwards; an open rehearsal on March 11; a discussion led by Edwards for students in the Penn First Plus program; a Student Discovery performance for area schoolchildren; and an opening night pre-show discussion with Harris moderated by PLA Executive and Artistic Director Christopher Gruits.

Rennie Harris concludes his three-year residency with the world premiere of Losing My Religion. The residency explored pressing social issues of our time, providing Harris with a platform to explore his artistic vision and creative process, generating new work commissioned by Penn Live Arts, and engaging multiple communities by using hip-hop as a language of reflection, resistance and renewal. In 2025, he created and premiered the critically acclaimed American Street Dancer, named one of the best dance performances of 2025 by The New York Times. In early 2026, the Rennie Harris American Street Dance Archive was launched, the first digital archive centered solely on hip-hop and street dance. Visit Rennie Harris Puremovement Archives.