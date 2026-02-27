Philadelphia Orchestra & Ensemble Arts Launch Marian Anderson Scholarship

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts is proud to announce an endowed scholarship program established in memory of Marian Anderson, following the renaming of Verizon Hall to Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. The scholarship is in partnership with UNCF, which will begin awarding funds in the fall of 2026, and honors Marian Anderson's enduring legacy while ensuring her impact continues through the next generation of artists and arts leaders. This initiative reflects The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts' deep commitment to education and to preserving Anderson's legacy in a lasting and meaningful way.

“We are honored to partner with UNCF to award two students with The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts Scholarships in honor of Marian Anderson, a Philadelphia trailblazer and Civil Rights icon whose passion, artistry, courage, and commitment to equality reshaped our cultural landscape and opened doors for generations to follow,” said Ryan Fleur, president and CEO. “This work is core to our mission, uplifting local talent and contributing to the rich cultural story of Philadelphia. We believe education is transformational and are excited to see this program come to life in 2026.”

“UNCF believes education is the most powerful pathway to opportunity,” said Richard Lee Snow, Mid-Atlantic Regional Development Director at UNCF. “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to expanding access, uplifting talent, and ensuring that students across the Philadelphia region have the resources they need to succeed.”

For the past three seasons, The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts has been proud to partner with the UNCF Philadelphia office in a season-long collaboration that deepens access to the arts and creates opportunities for students across the region. In 2024, The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts was honored with the Community Champion Award at UNCF's Mayor's Masked Ball, recognizing a partnership that has broadened our reach to new audiences in Greater Philadelphia and strengthened our shared commitment to nurturing the next generation of artists and arts lovers.

As The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts' partnership continues to grow, we are deepening our investment in students through a lasting commitment to their educational and professional journeys. Beginning in 2026, The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts endowed scholarship will be awarded annually to two students from the Greater Philadelphia region who are studying the performing arts or pursuing careers in arts administration at UNCF partner institutions and other Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country. Applications will open in May 2026 and remain open for one month.

Eligible students shall submit an online application for the program, complete with a letter of recommendation, a one-page personal statement discussing their involvement in the performing arts and their career of interest, and a current transcript.

Eligible applicants must:

Possess a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale

Be a permanent resident of the Greater Philadelphia area

Be a student who is a performing artist and/or majoring in performing arts administration and/or actively employed/volunteering with a performing arts focused business/program

Be a rising college junior that has been accepted to/is currently attending any UNCF-Member Institution or another Historically Black College and/or University (HBCU)

Application details for the scholarship will be announced at a later date. The inaugural application cycle is anticipated to open in May and close in June (dates to be confirmed). The scholarship will be awarded biennially.

﻿The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts employees and their children/dependents are not eligible.