SAY GOODNIGHT, GRACIE Comes to Act II Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Act II Playhouse has announced its latest production, “Say Goodnight, Gracie” by Rupert Holmes. The one-man show stars Tony Braithwaite in the role of comedy icon, George Burns.

The production begins previews on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. The Opening Night performance is Friday, April 3, 2026. The production closes after a five-week run on Sunday, May 3, 2026.

“One of comedy’s great straight men, George Burns, is portrayed by one of our area’s great actors, Tony Braithwaite: he should be in Hollywood” – Montgomery News

“Say Goodnight, Gracie” reveals the fascinating story of a twentieth-century icon. From Burns’ upbringing in New York City, to his early efforts in vaudeville, to the life and love that he forged with his comedy partner, Gracie Allen, the play explores every facet of Burns’ extraordinary 100-year life and career. Audiences will relive many of George and Gracie’s most famous routines not only through Tony Braithwaite’s performance, but a series of clips and archival images as well.

Braithwaite has essayed the role of Burns in several productions of this beloved show: including at Act II Playhouse for the first time in 2007. Braithwaite subsequently performed the role at Bucks County Center for the Performing Arts, and at Montgomery Theater.

More recently, Braithwaite has performed as Burns as part of the Playhouse’s beloved comedy cabaret performances, “Christmas in the Catskills.”

His performance has been praised by The Philadelphia Inquirer – “Braithwaite, who practically beams with affection for his character's love and life…Always charming, [Braithwaite is] an excellent tour guide through the life of this quintessential showbiz couple” – and by playwright Rupert Holmes himself.

“It is always a privilege to put on George Burns’ iconic glasses, adopt his signature rasp, and take up his one-of-a-kind persona,” said Braithwaite, who directs the production and is also Act II Playhouse’s Artistic Director. “As far back as I can remember, I have been fascinated by Burns and Allen: their comedy repartee but also the powerful love story that the two shared. Act II audiences share that same fascination and now is the perfect time to once again celebrate the life and work of one of my comedy heroes.”

Behind the scenes, Patricia G. Sabato and Jackie Robinson are the Production Stage Managers, Parris Bradley the Scenic Designer, Eric Baker the Lighting Designer, Adam Danoff the Sound Designer, E.B. Bradigan the Scenic Artist, and Britt Plunkett the Technical Director.