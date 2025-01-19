Photos: Cirque Du Soleil CRYSTAL Costume Installation On Display At PPL Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL – a one-of-a-kind production that brings the circus arts to the ice for the very first time – performs at Allentown’s PPL Arena from January 30 to February 2, 2025. Prior to the show’s arrival, guests at the PPL Center can enjoy a CRYSTAL display featuring actual costumes from Cirque du Soleil’s popular show. The installation – available for viewing during upcoming Phantoms’ home games – includes costumes designed by Marie Chantale Vaillancourt. Since 2017, CRYSTAL has dazzled more than 1.9 million people in over 135 cities worldwide, blending the art of skating with adrenaline-inducing acrobatics and aerial feats

Created by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila, CRYSTAL takes audiences on an exhilarating journey of self-discovery full of whimsy and wonder. Feel your adrenaline soar as you dive into a world of playful imagination with the show’s protagonist, Crystal, as she learns to see things differently and become whom she was always destined to be: herself. Using larger than life visual projections on ice (a Cirque du Soleil first) and a soundtrack that seamlessly blends popular music with the signature sound of Cirque du Soleil, CRYSTAL transports audiences on an unforgettable visual and auditory experience full of magic and wonder. The show is suitable for all ages.

