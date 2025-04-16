Photos: ARCHDUKE At The Wilma Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Wilma Theater will present the regional premiere of Archduke by award-winning playwright Rajiv Joseph. See brand-new photos from the production.

The Wilma’s visionary Founding Artistic Director Blanka Zizka returns to direct the dark comedy that imagines how three poor, sickly boys searching for meaning were manipulated into hate by a bombastic ideologue and inspired to assassinate Archduke Franz Ferdinand.

The event is historically viewed as the catalyst of World War I. The cast features Wilma HotHouse Acting Company members Melanye Finister, Sarah Gliko, Suli Holum, Brandon J. Pierce, and Steven Rishard.

The regional premiere of Archduke runs from April 15 to May 4, with 21 performances presented in the Wilma’s 300-seat theater.

Photo Credit: Johanna Austin

