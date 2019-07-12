Photo Flash: Cirque Du Soleil Arrives In OaksÂ With Big Top Production AMALUNA

The first visible sign of Cirque du Soleil and its new production Amaluna in Oaks, Philadelphia is the raising of the Blue and Yellow Big Top and the Cirque du Soleil village. The event took place this afternoon, at the greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks where a team of 60-plus men and women hoisted more than 1000 steel poles from the ground up.

About the Big Top and the Cirque du Soleil Village:

The Big Top seats more than 2,500 people

The entire site set-up takes 8 days - this includes installation of not only the Big Top, but also the concession tents, artistic tent, box office, administrative offices and kitchen

The Big Top stands at 62 feet (19 meters) high and is 167 feet (51 meters) in diameter

The 4 masts each stand at 82 feet (25 meters) tall

The Big Top, the VIP, concessions and artistic tents are all climate controlled with air conditioning

Amaluna travels in 78 trailers, carrying close to 2,000 tons of equipment

Tickets can be purchased online are available via cirquedusoleil.com/amaluna. Also starting on July 24, 2019, tickets may also be purchased in person at Cirque du Soleil box office, located in front of the Big Top's entrance tent. (Regular box office hours are from 90 minutes prior to the first show time, and close 30 minutes after the beginning of the second show on show days.

Amaluna invites the audience to an island ruled by Goddesses and guided by the moon's cycle. Queen Prospera directs her daughter's coming of age ceremony in a ritual honoring femininity, renovation, rebirth, and the balance that is inherent to passing on this value, from one generation to another.

Amaluna is the fusion of the words "ama" which refers to mother in many languages and "luna", the moon, a symbol of femininity that evokes both the mother-daughter relationship, and the idea of a Goddess and protector of the planet. Amaluna is also, the name of the mysterious island in which this story takes place. The cast is mainly female, including an all-female band.

For more information on Cirque du Soleil, please visit: https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/amaluna

Photo Credit: Dylan Eddinger/Bryan Buttler Media Relations





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You