Philadelphia Orchestra Musicians Take 20% Pay Cut

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, musicians of the Philadelphia Orchestra are taking a pay cut. Members voted to approve an across-the-board 20% reduction in compensation starting April 1 and lasting through the middle of September.

Orchestra staff have also gotten pay cuts on a sliding scale up to 20% depending on salary level, and music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin will give up at least 20% of his paycheck.

Orchestra president and CEO Matías Tarnopolsky himself took a voluntary 25% cut in pay effective March 13.

In addition, the orchestra is also undertaking a recovery campaign which is aiming to raise $11 million between now and the end of the fiscal year on August 31.

Read more on Inquirer.com.





