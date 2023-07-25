Philadelphia Orchestra Cancels Spring 2024 California Tour

Due to unforeseen circumstances, The Philadelphia Orchestra has canceled all scheduled appearances in California in spring 2024. The Philadelphia Orchestra was scheduled to tour with pianist Haochen Zhang under the direction of its principal guest conductor Nathalie Stutzmann. Instead, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra—for which Stutzmann serves as music director—has been secured to replace The Philadelphia Orchestra for the tour, with the conductor and soloist to remain unchanged.



As a result, The Soraya’s “The Philadelphia Orchestra Plays All Beethoven,” event has been modified to the “Atlanta Symphony Orchestra” and will now take place on Saturday, March 9, 2024. The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra will perform Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat major, Op. 73, “Emperor,” featuring pianist Haochen Zhang, and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 in E minor, “From the New World.” Ticketholders to the affected performance will automatically have their tickets moved to the new date.



“The universe of touring orchestras continues to seek solid footing post-pandemic. Unfortunately, the Philadelphia Orchestra is canceling its California tour originally scheduled in spring 2024. We were so looking forward to their Soraya debut. For those who purchased the Classical Series or event package, this seems particularly disappointing, I’m sure,” said Thor Steingraber, The Soraya’s Executive and Artistic Director.

“But there’s great news: we’ve confirmed a replacement. The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, led by Nathalie Stutzmann, will join us. Yes – the same conductor, but with a new orchestra! It’s a coup. Stutzmann is the Music Director of the world-class ensemble from Atlanta."

