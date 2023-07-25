Philadelphia Orchestra Cancels Spring 2024 California Tour

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra—for which Stutzmann serves as music director—has been secured to replace The Philadelphia Orchestra for the tour.
POPULAR
Due to unforeseen circumstances, The Philadelphia Orchestra has canceled all scheduled appearances in California in spring 2024. The Philadelphia Orchestra was scheduled to tour with pianist Haochen Zhang under the direction of its principal guest conductor Nathalie Stutzmann. Instead, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra—for which Stutzmann serves as music director—has been secured to replace The Philadelphia Orchestra for the tour, with the conductor and soloist to remain unchanged.
As a result, The Soraya’s “The Philadelphia Orchestra Plays All Beethoven,” event has been modified to the “Atlanta Symphony Orchestra” and will now take place on Saturday, March 9, 2024. The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra will perform Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat major, Op. 73, “Emperor,” featuring pianist Haochen Zhang, and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 in E minor, “From the New World.” Ticketholders to the affected performance will automatically have their tickets moved to the new date.
“The universe of touring orchestras continues to seek solid footing post-pandemic. Unfortunately, the Philadelphia Orchestra is canceling its California tour originally scheduled in spring 2024. We were so looking forward to their Soraya debut. For those who purchased the Classical Series or event package, this seems particularly disappointing, I’m sure,” said Thor Steingraber, The Soraya’s Executive and Artistic Director.
“But there’s great news: we’ve confirmed a replacement. The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, led by Nathalie Stutzmann, will join us. Yes – the same conductor, but with a new orchestra! It’s a coup. Stutzmann is the Music Director of the world-class ensemble from Atlanta."
Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
Videos
|A Christmas Story: The Play
Bristol Riverside Theatre (11/28-12/31)
|Ladysitting - World Premiere!
Arden Theatre Company (1/18-2/25)
|13!
The Newtown Theatre (8/03-8/06)
|Negro Ensemble Company - No Policy, No Justice
Penn Live Arts (10/20-10/21)
|A Raisin in the Sun
Bristol Riverside Theatre (1/30-2/18)
|Memphis
Upper Darby Performing Arts Center (7/28-7/29)
|Aoife O'Donovan - Special Guest Yasmin Williams
Penn Live Arts (10/21-10/21)
|Welcome Back My Friends - The Return of Emerson, Lake, & Palmer
Keswick Theatre (7/28-7/28)
|Sense and Sensibility
Labuda Center for the Performing Arts (7/20-8/05)VIDEOS
|James and the Giant Peach
Labuda Center for the Performing Arts (7/07-8/05)VIDEOS
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You