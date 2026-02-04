PCS Theater Children's Series to Stage RAPUNZEL! RAPUNZEL! A VERY HAIRY FAIRY TALE

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

PCS Theater Children's Series will present upcoming production of Rapunzel! Rapunzel! A Very Hairy Fairy Tale, a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud musical adventure for audiences of all ages. With seating extremely limited and only a handful of tickets remaining, patrons are strongly encouraged to act fast to secure their seats for this highly anticipated production.

Featuring book, music, and lyrics by Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman, this exuberant musical invites audiences into an enchanted fairy tale land filled with dragons, a handsome prince, an evil would-be Queen, a truly gifted hair stylist, and of course, the famous princess with the long, long, long hair.

The cast is packed with PCS Theater veterans whose experience, chemistry, and infectious energy bring a special vibrancy to the Raymond W. Smith Second Stage. Their familiarity with the space and dedication to the craft infuse the production with an exuberance that audiences have come to love and expect from Players Club of Swarthmore.

The production is directed by Theodora K. Psitos, a cornerstone of the PCS Theater community for over 40 years. Her enduring commitment to the theater and passion for storytelling continue to enlighten and inspire audiences across generations. Under her direction, Rapunzel! Rapunzel! promises heartfelt performances, dynamic staging, and joyful theatrical storytelling.

The cast includes Mark Thompson, Thomas-Robert Irvin, Ally Perez, Randy Frame, Tabbie Wismer, and Danielle Marone as Rapunzel! The production is accompanied by a joyous ensemble featuring Ann Bacharach, Cyrus Knower, Tah'Mir Lamb, Vince Vuono, and making their PCS debuts, Shirley Bonanni and Abby Schechter.

Performances run February 21 through March 1, 2026, on the Raymond W. Smith Second Stage, an intimate performance space accessible by steps only. Seating is extremely limited, creating an up-close and immersive theatrical experience.

Following each performance, audiences are invited to enjoy a light reception featuring juice and cookies, along with a cast meet and greet, offering a chance to connect with the performers and celebrate the magic of live theater.

With very few tickets remaining, audiences are encouraged to purchase now before this fairy tale musical sells out completely.