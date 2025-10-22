Opera Philadelphia And Jean-Georges Philadelphia Partner To Present An Immersive Dinner Experience

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jean-Georges Philadelphia, in a first-of-its kind collaboration with Opera Philadelphia, will present an exclusive one-night-only immersive dinner on Thursday, November 20, bringing operatic flair to the start of the holiday season with an unforgettable fusion of seasonal cuisine, live performance, and delicious interdisciplinary drama that will light up the elegant setting.

Set high above the city in the stunning Jean-Georges dining room at the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia, the evening will feature a multi-course tasting menu, dramatic Jeff Leatham floral installations, and intimate live performances by members of Opera Philadelphia's orchestra, affiliated artists, and GRAMMY award-winning General Director, Anthony Roth Costanzo. Guests will be swept into a transformative celebration of the senses-where art, flavor, and music come together in perfect harmony.

Opera Philadelphia will curate a symphony for the senses, with music ranging from Purcell, Berlioz, to the master of the four seasons himself, Vivaldi. From songs and arias to holiday classics the program is designed to flow with the rhythm of the dinner, compliment the menu, and create an immersive dining experience. Performances will take place throughout the evening-interwoven between courses and within both the dining room itself and SkyHigh bar-bringing opera to life in an unexpected and captivating way.

"This is not just a dinner-it's a celebration of art in all its forms," said Damien Beguin, Director of Food & Beverage at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia. "By partnering with Opera Philadelphia, we're creating an evening that blends world-class culinary experiences with the emotional power of live performance, all set against a breathtaking backdrop."

The tasting menu will spotlight seasonal ingredients and Jean-Georges' signature techniques. Each course will be thoughtfully aligned with the evening's musical program, enhancing the immersive atmosphere of the dinner.

"This is the kind of collaboration which lets us experience the thrill of opera in a whole new way," said Anthony Roth Costanzo, General Director & President of Opera Philadelphia. "As Opera Philadelphia expands its creative partnerships across the city, we are thrilled to scale new heights with Four Seasons and Jean-Georges. We plan to bring more than a soupçon of vibrancy to the proceedings."

The Hotel's visionary floral designer Jeff Leatham will transform the restaurant with his iconic winter-inspired décor, enveloping guests in a magical landscape of light, texture, and seasonal color.

Space is extremely limited for this event. Tables can be reserved here.